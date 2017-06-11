E3 2017: All The Games From Microsoft's Xbox One Press Conference

Microsoft opened its E3 2017 press conference by unveiling Xbox One X, the 4K gaming console formerly known as Project Scoprio. It was a slick-looking machine packing a whole lot of hardware horsepower impressive, no doubt, but Microsoft's biggest win was the sheer number of games it showed off during its event.

In total, Microsoft showed off over 40 games, combining titles coming from its own studios, third-parties, and indie studios. While big titles such as Anthem, BioWare's new IP, were certainly the crowd pleasers, where were a fair few other games that stirred excitement.

We've put together a gallery of all the games that appeared at Microsoft's Xbox conference for you to get a quick overview of all the upcoming titles. You can catch up on all the news from the Xbox E3 2017 press conference here too.