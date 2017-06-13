E3 2017: All The Trailers From Nintendo's Press Conference
All the big trailers.
Nintendo's E3 2017 brought a number of new trailers for Nintendo Switch games like Super Mario Odyssey and Rocket League, while Metroid Prime 4 was finally announced.
You can see a roundup of the trailers below. Catch up on all the big news here.
Kirby for Nintendo Switch
Xenoblade Chronicles X
Metroid Prime 4
Yoshi For Nintendo Switch
Fire Emblem Warriors
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansions
Rocket League for Nintendo Switch
Super Mario Odyssey
