E3 2017: All The Games Shown At Ubisoft's Press Conference

  2. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  3. Assassin's Creed Origins
  4. The Crew 2
  5. South Park: The Fractured But Whole
  6. Skull And Bones
  7. Beyond Good & Evil 2
  8. Far Cry 5
  9. Steep
  10. Starlink: Batte For Atlas
  11. Just Dance 2018
  12. Transference
E3 2017 rolled on today with Ubisoft's briefing this afternoon. Arguably the best part came at the end when Ubisoft finally announced Beyond Good & Evil 2. But that wasn't the only reveal, as we also learned about a new pirates-themed multiplayer naval battle game called Skull and Bones, while Ubisoft also took the lid off multiple VR games.

You can see a roundup of all the trailers here and all the news here. We've also gathered up all the games that appeared at its conference in this gallery.

And remember to keep an eye on GameSpot's E3 2017 hub for all the news, impressions, videos, and more coming out of the convention this week.

