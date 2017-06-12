E3 2017: All The Games Shown At Ubisoft's Press Conference

E3 2017 rolled on today with Ubisoft's briefing this afternoon. Arguably the best part came at the end when Ubisoft finally announced Beyond Good & Evil 2. But that wasn't the only reveal, as we also learned about a new pirates-themed multiplayer naval battle game called Skull and Bones, while Ubisoft also took the lid off multiple VR games.

