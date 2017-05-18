Destiny 2 Gameplay, News, Videos, And Classes From Today's Reveal Event
Here's everything Bungie shared today ahead of Destiny 2's release date in September.
Bungie showcased Destiny 2 today during a livestream event, which provided us with our first-ever look at gameplay. Despite running only an hour, Bungie had a lot of news to share--we learned about the game's open-world activities, changes to weapons, new Supers, and much more.
PC players also found out they'll be playing the game through Blizzard's Battle.net platform. Subsequently, it was revealed that the PC version may not released at the same time as the PS4 and Xbox One versions.
To catch up on everything we learned today, we've rounded up all of our Destiny 2 coverage below. You'll also find galleries looking at new weapons, as well as new and changed subclasses, along with all of our videos--including the debut gameplay trailer and some other breakouts.
Before today's big livestream, Bungie had announced Destiny 2's release date as September 8 alongside special editions of the game. Destiny 2 will have a season pass called the Expansion Pass, which includes "Expansion I and Expansion II, offering brand new story missions, cooperative activities, competitive multiplayer, and a wealth of new weapons, armor, and gear."
Destiny 2 is headed to PC in addition to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and will offer PS4-exclusive content until at least Fall 2018. An open beta will be available to everyone sometime this summer, but if you pre-order the game you can play the beta early.
