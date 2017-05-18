Watch Destiny 2's Gameplay Reveal Live Stream Here Today [UPDATE]

The stream has now concluded, and there was a lot of news to be had. You can check out the Destiny 2's first gameplay trailer above and all of other coverage through the links below.

The original story follows below.

At 10 AM PT / 6 PM GMT / 3 AM AEST today Activision and Bungie will host an event for Destiny 2, the eagerly-anticipated sequel to its MMO-like sci-fi shooter. Taking place in Hawthorne, California, the event will feature Bungie developers talking about the title as well as "special guests" making appearances.

Of course, the main draw is the debut of gameplay footage, and you'll be able to see that right here. We'll be hosting the livestream and providing up-to-date news, analysis, and other video coverage during and after the stream. Come back at the specified time and you'll be able to watch the stream through the video below.

The first trailer for Destiny 2 was released on March 30 and it featured returning characters Zavala and Cayde talking about the loss of Earth's Last City. Based on the video, it looks like Bungie will be mixing a little more humor into Destiny this time around.

"Humanity's last safe city has fallen to an overwhelming invasion force led by Ghaul, the imposing commander of the brutal Red Legion," Bungie previously said when discussing the sequel. "He has stripped the city's Guardians of their power, and forced the survivors to flee.

"You will venture to mysterious, unexplored worlds of our solar system to discover an arsenal of weapons and devastating new combat abilities. To defeat the Red Legion and confront Ghaul, you must reunite humanity's scattered heroes, stand together, and fight back to reclaim our home."

Bungie has also announced Destiny 2's release date alongside special editions of the game. Destiny 2 will have a season pass called the Expansion Pass, which includes "Expansion I and Expansion II, offering brand new story missions, cooperative activities, competitive multiplayer, and a wealth of new weapons, armor, and gear."

Unlike the first game, Destiny 2 will be available for PC as well as Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Destiny 2 will feature PS4-exclusive content for a limited time until at least Fall 2018. An open beta will be available to everyone sometime this summer, but if you pre-order the game you can play the beta early.

Check out our Everything we know about Destiny 2 feature for more on the game.