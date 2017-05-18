Destiny 2 Classes: All The Warlock Dawnblade Skills

Destiny 2's big gameplay reveal has provided us with a ton of new details about the game. That includes the fact that there will be new subclasses--with new Supers--among many other additions.

In this gallery, we've rounded up images of every skill of the Warlock's new Dawnblade subclass. In addition to the Super ability Daybreak, it provides Warlocks with a skill to heal themselves and nearby players who stand in a designated area. Alternatively, that area can be used to boost players' attack power.

