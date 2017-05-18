Destiny 2 Classes: All The Warlock Dawnblade Skills

Created by on

Image 1 of 18
  2. Deadbolt Grenade
  3. Solar Grenade
  4. Fusion Grenade
  5. Daybreak
  6. Healing Rift
  7. Empowering Rift
  8. Controlled Glide
  9. Focused Burst
  10. Balanced Glide
  11. Wild Fire
  12. Everlasting Flames
  13. Blazing Dash
  14. Firestarter
  15. Igniting Touch
  16. Phoenix Dive
  17. Skyfire
  18. Risen Angel
  19. More Image Galleries You May Like

Destiny 2's big gameplay reveal has provided us with a ton of new details about the game. That includes the fact that there will be new subclasses--with new Supers--among many other additions.

In this gallery, we've rounded up images of every skill of the Warlock's new Dawnblade subclass. In addition to the Super ability Daybreak, it provides Warlocks with a skill to heal themselves and nearby players who stand in a designated area. Alternatively, that area can be used to boost players' attack power.

Click through the gallery for a look at the Dawnblade, and head over to our roundup for a look at all of the Destiny 2 news and videos.

Image 1 of 18