Destiny 2 Revamps Weapon System, New Super Abilities Unveiled

In Destiny 2's reveal livestream today, developer Bungie revealed new information about the sequel's revamped weapon system.

Instead of the first game's Primary, Secondary, and Heavy weapon classes, Destiny 2 will channel its guns into Kinetic, Energy, and Power weapon slots.

Power weapons include fusion and sniper rifles, as well as the newly unveiled grenade launchers. Another weapon type, the chaingun, was also revealed today--take a look at it and the grenade launcher below.

Additionally, Bungie revealed some new Super Abilities, including a sword-based move--called the Dawnblade--for the Warlock character class. The attack allows the player character to leap into the air and pull out a sword that could slam into enemies below, as well as launch projectiles at foes further afield.

Another Super, called Sentinel, showed a Titan summoning a Shield that can be used to hit enemies at close range or thrown at a group of far-away enemies to bounce between them. Lastly, the Arcstrider Super allows you to summon a swingable staff that can also be slammed down onto enemies' heads. Take a look at all the newly unveiled Supers in the gallery above.

Elsewhere in today's livestream, Bungie revealed that Destiny 2 will include official clan support, while the game's open world was also detailed. The developer also spoke about Destiny 2's competitive multiplayer, which will now be limited to 4v4.

Bungie previously announced Destiny 2's release date as September 8 alongside special editions of the game. Destiny 2 will have a season pass called the Expansion Pass, which includes "Expansion I and Expansion II, offering brand new story missions, cooperative activities, competitive multiplayer, and a wealth of new weapons, armor, and gear."

Destiny 2 is headed to PC in addition to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and will offer PS4-exclusive content until at least Fall 2018. An open beta will be available to everyone sometime this summer, but if you pre-order the game you can play the beta early.