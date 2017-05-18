Destiny 2 Classes: All The Hunter Gunslinger Skills

  2. Chains Of Woe
  3. Bombs For Bullseyes
  4. Six-Shooter
  5. Explosive Knife
  6. Crowd-Pleaser
  7. Line 'Em Up
  8. Knife-Juggler
  9. Gunslinger's Trance
  10. Strafe Jump
  11. Triple Jump
  12. High Jump
  13. Gambler's Dodge
  14. Marksman's Dodge
  15. Golden Gun
  16. Incendiary Grenade
  17. Swarm Grenade
  18. Tripmine Grenade
Destiny 2's big gameplay reveal has provided us with a ton of new details about the game. That includes the fact that there will be new subclasses--with new Supers--among many other additions.

But even the existing subclasses are seeing some changes for the sequel. In this gallery, we've rounded up images of every skill for the Hunter's Gunslinger subclass, which returns from the first game. While the Gunslinger's Super sounds similar to that of the first game, two new Dodge abilities allow you to either automatically reload your weapon or generate Melee energy. There's also a version of Throwing Knife that causes it to explode when used at full Melee energy.

Click through the gallery for a look at the Gunslinger, and head over to our roundup for a look at all of the Destiny 2 news and videos.

