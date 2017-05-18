Destiny 2 Classes: All The Hunter Gunslinger Skills

Destiny 2's big gameplay reveal has provided us with a ton of new details about the game. That includes the fact that there will be new subclasses--with new Supers--among many other additions.

But even the existing subclasses are seeing some changes for the sequel. In this gallery, we've rounded up images of every skill for the Hunter's Gunslinger subclass, which returns from the first game. While the Gunslinger's Super sounds similar to that of the first game, two new Dodge abilities allow you to either automatically reload your weapon or generate Melee energy. There's also a version of Throwing Knife that causes it to explode when used at full Melee energy.

Click through the gallery for a look at the Gunslinger, and head over to our roundup for a look at all of the Destiny 2 news and videos.