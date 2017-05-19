Destiny 2 Dev Has "No Plans" For Nintendo Switch Port

Destiny 2 was officially revealed yesterday, and developer Bungie talked a lot about what's new and improved. The question was inevitably raised, though, about the possibility of the game coming to Switch. Unfortunately for Switch fans, Bungie isn't planning on bringing the game to Nintendo's new console any time soon.

Talking with IGN, project lead Mark Noseworthy stated that the developer isn't working on a port and doesn't think that the game would work on Switch. "I think it's pretty unrealistic, given we're an online-only game, right?" he said. "[The Switch is] incredible, I love the console, but in terms of where it's at, I don't want to leave anyone with the possibility of, like, 'It's a thing we'll consider, maybe next year.' There's no plans right now for Switch."

Bungie is bringing Destiny 2 to a new platform, however. The first Destiny was only on consoles, but Destiny 2 will have a fully featured PC version, replete with graphics options such as unlocked frame rates and a variety of resolutions. GameSpot talked a lot about the PC version with Noseworthy, which you can read here.

We also spoke with Noseworthy about Guided Games and the new weapons system, as well as how Bungie is catering to new players while also improving the experience for veterans.

Destiny 2 is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 8, and PC at a currently unknown date. Bungie will hold a beta for the game this summer for consoles and later for PC.

