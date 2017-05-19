Destiny 2 Gameplay: Watch The First Nine Minutes Here

During Destiny 2's big reveal event this week, Bungie showcased a portion of a story mission called Homecoming. You can check out about nine minutes of this early section of the game in the video above.

Fans of Crucible and Strikes are also in luck, as we've gotten to check out both of those in Destiny 2. At the bottom of this story, you'll find a complete match of the new Countdown mode in Crucible, as well as a complete Strike called Inverted Spire (directly below).

As for the Homecoming clip starts out with a cinematic sequence as the Tower comes under attack. We then see actual gameplay for the first time, as the player attempts to repel a Cabal assault on what had primarily served as a social space (and later a Crucible map) in the first Destiny.

The video shows off two new weapon types: the grenade launcher and a chaingun of sorts. Also on display are some new Super abilities, which you can read more about here. Following the segment on the Tower, the action moves to a Cabal ship. The video wraps up as the player encounters the big villain of Destiny 2, Ghaul, a Cabal warlord and the leader of the Red Legion. He ominously states, "Your journey ends here" as the demo comes to an end.

After the reveal, we spoke with project lead Mark Noseworthy to learn more about Guided Games and the new weapon system. For more on Destiny 2, check out our roundup of all the news and videos from the event.