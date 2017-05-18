Destiny 2: Check Out These New Exotic And Legendary Guns

  2. Nightshade
  3. Better Devils
  4. Does Not Compute
  5. Scathelocke
  6. Phosphoros MG4
  7. Red Mamba-3MG
  8. Urchin-3SI
  9. Suros GJS-42
  10. Main Ingredient
  11. Copperhead-4SN
  12. Retrofuturist
  13. Morrigan-D
  14. Naddodd-D
  15. Sunshot
  16. Sweet Business
  17. Riskrunner
Locked And Loaded

We got the chance to check out a multitude of new Legendary and Exotic weapons at the Destiny 2 gameplay premiere event. Click ahead to check out each weapon and their associated statistics.

The game is headed to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 and will offer PS4-exclusive content until at least Fall 2018. An open beta will also be available to everyone sometime this summer, but if you pre-order the game you can play the beta early.

For more on Destiny 2, check out our roundup of all the gameplay, news, and videos from the Destiny 2 gameplay reveal stream, as well as our feature on everything we know about the game.

