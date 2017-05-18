Destiny 2 Open-World Detailed, Activities Can Be Started While On Planets

During Destiny 2's livestream event today, a number of new details were shared, including the first word about how its open-world activities will function.

Bungie insisted that there's now much more to do than in the original Destiny. While exploring, you'll find NPCs who give you side-quests, known as Adventures. These can involve hunting down treasure located on maps and discovering Lost Sectors. Inside these, you'll find a treasure chest and a boss that holds the key to open it. There are also more public events, including those with Heroic objectives for an added challenge.

In seemingly mundane but extremely exciting news, Destiny 2 allows players to launch all activities from the world without first going to orbit. That includes being able to open the Director and jump from planet to planet.

There are a total of four new worlds to explore in Destiny 2, including Titan, Io, Nessus, and Earth's European Dead Zone.

We also learned today that Destiny 2 limits its Crucible modes to 4v4 gameplay. We'll report back as more is shared.

Bungie previously announced Destiny 2's release date as September 8 alongside special editions of the game. Destiny 2 will have a season pass called the Expansion Pass, which includes "Expansion I and Expansion II, offering brand new story missions, cooperative activities, competitive multiplayer, and a wealth of new weapons, armor, and gear."

Destiny 2 is headed to PC in addition to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and will offer PS4-exclusive content until at least Fall 2018. An open beta will be available to everyone sometime this summer, but if you pre-order the game you can play the beta early.