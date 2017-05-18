Destiny 2: Watch The Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Bungie has revealed the first official gameplay trailer for Destiny 2.

The trailer shows returning characters Cayde-6, Zavala, and Ikora as there is an invasion on the first game's Tower. Watch it above, or check out an alternate version from today's stream below.

Bungie previously announced Destiny 2's release date as September 8 alongside special editions of the game. Destiny 2 will have a season pass called the Expansion Pass, which includes "Expansion I and Expansion II, offering brand new story missions, cooperative activities, competitive multiplayer, and a wealth of new weapons, armor, and gear."

Destiny 2 is headed to PC in addition to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and will offer PS4-exclusive content until at least Fall 2018. An open beta will be available to everyone sometime this summer, but if you pre-order the game you can play the beta early.

