Destiny 2 Classes: All The Titan Striker Skills

Destiny 2's big gameplay reveal has provided us with a ton of new details about the game. That includes the fact that there will be new subclasses--with new Supers--among many other additions.

But even the existing subclasses are seeing some changes for the sequel. In this gallery, we've rounded up images of every skill for the Titan's Striker subclass, which returns from the first game. While many aspects of it will be familiar to returning players, there are some differences. For instance, Fists of Havoc now lets you slam down with one button or shoulder charge with another, while a handful of skills allow the Titan to construct a barrier.

