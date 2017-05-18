Destiny 2: See The First 4K PC Screenshots

The Destiny franchise comes to PC for the first time with Destiny 2. The PC edition will feature a number of graphics options and an uncapped frame rate. Now, Nvidia has released the first 4K screenshots of the game.

The images show Guardians in dramatic poses, preparing for battle. You can see them right here on the chip-maker's blog.

This is not a Destiny 2 4K image

In other news about Destiny 2's PC version, it might not launch alongside the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 editions in September. The PC edition will support 4K and uncapped framerates, while players will also thankfully be able to remap the mouse and keyboard controls.

Destiny 2's PC edition will be sold through Battle.net, not Steam.

Destiny 2 launches on September 8 for Xbox One and PS4, though you may be able to play early, as a beta is coming this summer.

For more, check out our roundup of all the Destiny 2 news and videos from today's gameplay reveal.