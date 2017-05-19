Destiny 2 On PC Doesn't Use Dedicated Servers, Won't Require High-End Specs

When Destiny 2 was first announced, one of the first big pieces of news was that, unlike the first game, it would be coming to PC in addition to consoles. The PC version has remained something of a mystery over the last two months, but we're now beginning to learn more about what computer players can expect.

Destiny 2 PC lead David Shaw recently spoke with PC Gamer and revealed, "We do not have dedicated servers for Destiny 2 on PC." That said, Shaw did say Bungie and Vicarious Visions (which is working on the PC version) are aware of concerns related to lag in Destiny, though they are not yet ready to share any specifics regarding tickrate.

Similarly, required specs for the PC version have not yet been confirmed, though he suggested more details might be shared around E3 in June. He did offer some reassurance for those who might want to play the game on PC but don't have high-end hardware, saying, "[N]o, you absolutely won't have to buy the latest and greatest hardware to be able to play the game and have a fun, quality experience."

Having skipped PC with the first game, Shaw acknowledged the need to "come out of the gate and be legit on day one" to convince PC fans that this isn't a lackluster console port. Activision has previously said the PC version will have "meaningful features" on the platform, and we learned this week that it will offer support for 4K, unlocked framerates, control remapping, and other features.

Shaw offered what might be a glimmer of hope for those hoping to move from the console version of Destiny to the PC version of Destiny 2. While we already know that gear won't transfer, your appearance will, and returning players will be eligible to receive some kind of "honor" in the new game. Shaw said, "We definitely have gotten strong feedback that people are interested in [migrating from consoles]. At this time, we don't have anything to announce. We think it's super interesting, we totally get it, but we don't have anything really to say about that topic today."

Pressed on the issue by PC Gamer, he continued, "We've already got a pretty sizable history with Destiny and we expect a long one in the future, so I would say there are lots of things we would say, today, we're not doing, but that are on the table. This is something, certainly, I personally think about quite a lot."

You can read PC Gamer's full interview here.

PC players could be waiting longer to get their hands on Destiny 2 than their console counterparts, as we learned this week that the previously announced September 8 release date for Destiny 2 may not apply to the PC version. (On the bright side, at least it is coming--Switch owners appear to be out of luck.) Whenever it does release, it will operate through Blizzard's launcher app, formerly known as Battle.net.

