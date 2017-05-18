Destiny 2: Everything We Know So Far

After a great deal of anticipation, Bungie has finally announced Destiny 2. With so much information floating around about the game, we've compiled everything you need to know about it. Below you can find all of our relevant features and videos about the game, as well as general information about what to expect.

Although we've known that a sequel to Destiny was in the works, we had to wait a bit to see actual gameplay. The game launches on September 8; unlike the first game, it's coming to PC in addition to the expected Xbox One and PS4 versions.

The Reveal Trailer

While the reveal trailer doesn't show any gameplay, it does shed light on what Destiny 2 will be about. The premise is as such: The City has fallen under the control of Ghaul, the commander of a brutal force known as the Red Legion. With humanity pushed out of its last safe haven, it's up to you and other players to work together to eliminate this threat and reclaim what was lost.

Cinematic Trailer

Destiny 2 FAQ

When does the game come out?

The game launches on September 8 for Xbox One and PS4. The PC release date has not yet been set.

Will there be new weapons?

Yes, and we've seen two new weapon types: the chaingun and the grenade launcher. Weapons have been revamped, too. Instead of the first game's Primary, Secondary, and Heavy weapon classes, the three slots will be Kinetic, Energy, and Power. Power weapons include things like fusion and sniper rifles and the newly revealed grenade launchers, while the Kinetic and Energy slots will allow for some overlap.

What about classes?

No new classes have been revealed, but we have seen new Super abilities for Warlocks, Titans, and Hunters. Warlocks get a sword-based move called the Dawnblade that can be used to attack enemies from above, and it shoots fire. Titans get Sentinel, which allows you to summon a Shield and use it to hit enemies. Finally, the Hunters get Arcstrider, which lets you summon a staff that you can swing around and slam enemies with.

Will there be more to do on planets?

Yes; Bungie has emphasized that Destiny 2's worlds will provide more to do than just Patrols. There will be four new worlds to explore: Titan, Io, Nessus, and Earth's European Dead Zone. There will still be Patrols, but there will be a greater emphasis on exploration, including actual towns and NPCs who give quests. One map shown is twice the size of any of the areas from Destiny 1. Additionally, you won't have to go into orbit to travel from location to location anymore; you can select new destinations from your current location.

There will also be more robust side-quests known as Adventures. These can involve hunting down treasure on a map, discovering Lost Sectors, and fighting a boss inside to get a key to the treasure chest.

Is there matchmaking?

Sort of. Destiny 2 is introducing official clan support to help you coordinate things like raids, and part of that is a psuedo-matchmaking system called Guided Games. It allows you to search for clans who need another person to play with and choose who you want to join. That way, a group that has only five players can find a solo player to raid with, for example, and everyone will hopefully have more control over who they end up playing with.

How do I get into the beta?

The open beta is available to everyone sometime this summer. But if you pre-order the game, you can play prior to non-preorder players.

Does the game have a season pass?

The game will have a season pass called the Expansion Pass that includes two expansions, each offering brand new story missions, cooperative activities, competitive multiplayer, and an assortment of new weapons, armor, and gear.

Will my progress from the first game transfer to the sequel?

Unfortunately, Destiny 1 power, possessions, and Eververse-related items and currency will not transfer over. However, your character's appearance will not be abandoned in the sequel.

Will the game have any timed-exclusive content?

Destiny 2 will feature PS4-exclusive content for a limited time until at least Fall 2018.

What can PC players expect?

Destiny 2 on PC uses Blizzard's Battle.net platform and supports 4K resolution and uncapped framerates; be sure to check out the first 4K PC screenshots. Bungie has partnered with Razer for Destiny 2-themed peripherals.

What do the Collector's Editions include?

There will be several different special editions. A Digital Deluxe Edition comes with a Legendary sword, emote, and Cabal-themed emblem. The Limited Edition comes with the game, a steelbook case, the Expansion Pass, and various physical and digital bonuses. The Collector’s Edition comes with all of that plus additional physical bonuses, including a messenger bag/backpack combo and a solar-powered USB charger. You can see a full list of LE and CE contents below.

Limited Edition

Destiny 2 base game

Destiny 2 Expansion Pass

Limited Edition steelbook case

Cabal-themed Collector's Box, containing: Booklet with secrets into the Cabal Empire Cabal Schematic Collectible Postcard Images Cabal Military Pawns

Premium digital content: Legendary Sword Legendary player emote Cabal Empire-themed emblem



Collector's Edition

Destiny 2 base game

Destiny 2 Expansion Pass

Destiny 2 Frontier Bag Customizable bag that can be worn as a backpack or messenger bag 15" Laptop/Tablet Sleeve with protective pocket slip

Frontier Kit, featuring: Solar panel USB charger with built-in light Paracord Solar blanket

Limited Edition steelbook case Booklet with secrets into the Cabal Empire Cabal Schematic Collectible Postcard Images Cabal Military Pawns

Premium digital content: Legendary Sword Legendary player emote Cabal Empire-themed emblem



Gameplay and Videos

Our Impressions So Far

