Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Deals: TVs, Movies, And Tech On Sale

Black Friday is just around the corner and with that comes a plethora of deals on televisions, movies, and electronics. Walmart recently released what it has in store for the day, so shoppers can plan their trips accordingly. In most states, Walmart's doors open on Thursday at 6 PM, so if you're in the market for a new television and movie to watch, you'll be in luck.

Walmart has a couple of extremely cheap TVs available, including a 39-inch Element Smart TV for $125; however, this is not a 4K TV. The best bang for your buck comes from LG. Walmart has a 49-inch 4K Smart TV available for $328. Like most Black Friday deals, these may not be top-of-the-line televisions for your 4K gaming. You can check out television reviews on our sister site CNET to see if these deals are right for you.

While the retailer lacks sales on 4K movies, Walmart has a ton of Blu-rays and DVDs on sale this upcoming Black Friday, many of which come with codes for digital copies. You can get Alien, Aliens, Alien 3, and Alien Resurrection together on Blu-ray for $10. For more recent releases, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Baby Driver, Logan, and War of the Planet of the Apes are all sold separately for $10 each. Finally, Walmart has a wide selection of $6 Blu-rays and $2 DVDs as well, and we listed some of the better ones below.

Below, you'll find a list of Black Friday deals in TVs, movies, and tech that we think might be up your alley. You can check out the complete listing of deals on Walmart's website. If you're interested in what the retailer has in the way of gaming, check out all of Walmart's Black Friday gaming deals. Otherwise, we have a breakdown of Best Buy's Black Friday deals here, and Target's deals here.

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Deals

Televisions

Element 39" Smart TV -- $125

Sharp 55" 4K Smart TV -- $298

Samsung 40" 4K Smart TV -- $328

Samsung 58" 4K Smart TV -- $598

Samsung 65" 4K Smart TV -- $998

LG 49" 4K Smart TV -- $328

Tech

Vizio 32" 5.1 Sound Bar w/ Wireless Subwoofer -- $139

LG 4K Blu-Ray Player (Plays 3D as well) -- $99

Roku 4K Streaming Stick -- $48

Google Chromecast -- $20

Seagate 1TB Hard Drive -- $45

Netgear Nighthawk Router -- $89

Smart Home

Google Home -- $79

Google Home Mini -- $29

Arlo Camera 3 Pack -- $199

$10 Blu-Rays

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Ghost in the Shell

Baby Driver

War of the Planet of the Apes

Logan

Power Rangers

Alien Covenant

The Dark Tower

Passengers

John Wick 2

Baywatch

The Mummy

King Arthur

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Beauty and the Beast

$10 Collections

Maze Runner Collection (Blu Ray)

Planet Earth and Frozen Planet (Blu Ray)

Lethal Weapon Collection (Blu Ray)

Alien Quadrilogy

The Walking Dead: Season 7 (DVD)

Game of Thrones: Season 4 (DVD)

Gotham: Season 3 (DVD)

Riverdale: Season 1 (DVD)

American Horror Story Roanoke (DVD)

$6 Blu-Rays

The Huntsman: Winter's War

XXX: Return of Xander Cage

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

John Wick

Lord of the Rings: 3-Film Collection

Deadpool

Batman v. Superman

Legend of Tarzan

Arrival

The Purge: Election Year

The Hateful Eight

Kong: Skull Island

Suicide Squad

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: 3-Original Film Collection

X-Men: Apocalypse

Star Trek Beyond

Independence Day: Resurgence

Central Intelligence

Assassin's Creed

Elf

Life

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Django Unchained

Magnificent Seven

$2 DVDs