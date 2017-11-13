Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Deals: TVs, Movies, And Tech On Sale
Like everywhere else, movies are super-cheap
Black Friday is just around the corner and with that comes a plethora of deals on televisions, movies, and electronics. Walmart recently released what it has in store for the day, so shoppers can plan their trips accordingly. In most states, Walmart's doors open on Thursday at 6 PM, so if you're in the market for a new television and movie to watch, you'll be in luck.
Walmart has a couple of extremely cheap TVs available, including a 39-inch Element Smart TV for $125; however, this is not a 4K TV. The best bang for your buck comes from LG. Walmart has a 49-inch 4K Smart TV available for $328. Like most Black Friday deals, these may not be top-of-the-line televisions for your 4K gaming. You can check out television reviews on our sister site CNET to see if these deals are right for you.
While the retailer lacks sales on 4K movies, Walmart has a ton of Blu-rays and DVDs on sale this upcoming Black Friday, many of which come with codes for digital copies. You can get Alien, Aliens, Alien 3, and Alien Resurrection together on Blu-ray for $10. For more recent releases, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Baby Driver, Logan, and War of the Planet of the Apes are all sold separately for $10 each. Finally, Walmart has a wide selection of $6 Blu-rays and $2 DVDs as well, and we listed some of the better ones below.
Below, you'll find a list of Black Friday deals in TVs, movies, and tech that we think might be up your alley. You can check out the complete listing of deals on Walmart's website. If you're interested in what the retailer has in the way of gaming, check out all of Walmart's Black Friday gaming deals. Otherwise, we have a breakdown of Best Buy's Black Friday deals here, and Target's deals here.
Walmart Black Friday 2017 Deals
Televisions
- Element 39" Smart TV -- $125
- Sharp 55" 4K Smart TV -- $298
- Samsung 40" 4K Smart TV -- $328
- Samsung 58" 4K Smart TV -- $598
- Samsung 65" 4K Smart TV -- $998
- LG 49" 4K Smart TV -- $328
Tech
- Vizio 32" 5.1 Sound Bar w/ Wireless Subwoofer -- $139
- LG 4K Blu-Ray Player (Plays 3D as well) -- $99
- Roku 4K Streaming Stick -- $48
- Google Chromecast -- $20
- Seagate 1TB Hard Drive -- $45
- Netgear Nighthawk Router -- $89
Smart Home
- Google Home -- $79
- Google Home Mini -- $29
- Arlo Camera 3 Pack -- $199
$10 Blu-Rays
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Ghost in the Shell
- Baby Driver
- War of the Planet of the Apes
- Logan
- Power Rangers
- Alien Covenant
- The Dark Tower
- Passengers
- John Wick 2
- Baywatch
- The Mummy
- King Arthur
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Beauty and the Beast
$10 Collections
- Maze Runner Collection (Blu Ray)
- Planet Earth and Frozen Planet (Blu Ray)
- Lethal Weapon Collection (Blu Ray)
- Alien Quadrilogy
- The Walking Dead: Season 7 (DVD)
- Game of Thrones: Season 4 (DVD)
- Gotham: Season 3 (DVD)
- Riverdale: Season 1 (DVD)
- American Horror Story Roanoke (DVD)
$6 Blu-Rays
- The Huntsman: Winter's War
- XXX: Return of Xander Cage
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
- John Wick
- Lord of the Rings: 3-Film Collection
- Deadpool
- Batman v. Superman
- Legend of Tarzan
- Arrival
- The Purge: Election Year
- The Hateful Eight
- Kong: Skull Island
- Suicide Squad
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: 3-Original Film Collection
- X-Men: Apocalypse
- Star Trek Beyond
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Central Intelligence
- Assassin's Creed
- Elf
- Life
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- Django Unchained
- Magnificent Seven
$2 DVDs
- The Wizard of Oz
- Vacation
- Divergent
- Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- Dirty Dancing
- Bridesmaids
- The Hunger Games
- The Revenant
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Warcraft
- Keanu
- Back to the Future II
Join the conversation