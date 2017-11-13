Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Deals: All The Switch, PS4, Xbox One, And 3DS Games On Sale

With Black Friday around the corner, Walmart has also released its full flyer for the big shopping day. There are a ton of game deals to take advantage of, particularly for those with a PS4 or Xbox One, with these offers becoming available on Thanksgiving evening (November 23) or Black Friday itself, depending on when your state allows stores to begin opening. Nintendo Switch and 3DS offers are also available, although PC gaming fans unfortunately won't find anything.

In terms of hardware, the offers are similar to what we've seen elsewhere. Switch is in stock, but at a regular price ($299), while there's no sign of Xbox One X or PS4 Pro. However, you can pick up a 1 TB PS4 for $199, or a 500 GB Xbox One S for $189. Neither of these systems comes with any bundled games, although Walmart will also take $50 off "any" Xbox One S, so you'll be able to pick from other bundles that have what you want. Walmart will also be among the retailers to offer the special green Zelda: Ocarina of Time 2DS bundle.

In terms of accessories, DualShock 4 PS4 controllers drop to $39 each, including the Walmart-exclusive Crystal Blue color. Xbox One controllers are also available for $39, including some special edition versions. Third-party, wired Switch controllers will be available for $17, while the Gran Turismo Sport PSVR bundle will be $299. You can also get a wired PS4 or Xbox One headset, the Turtle Beach Recon 50P, for $25.

In terms of games, you've got a ton of options. On Switch, the new Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer's Edition is $49, while Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is $19. Unfortunately, due to the way Walmart's ad is laid out, it's incredibly difficult to discern some of the featured games. For instance, it looks as if Sonic Forces will be $29 on Switch (as it is on PS4 and Xbox One), but we can't confirm that at this time; we've noted as much below. On other platforms, you'll find recent releases like Forza Motorsport 7, Need for Speed Payback, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, WWE 2K18, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, The Evil Within 2, and South Park: The Fractured But Whole for $29 each. Horizon: Zero Dawn, Rainbow Six Siege, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and Skyrim: Special Edition are among the games going for $19. The just-released Call of Duty: WWII will be $43.

You'll find a complete rundown of everything on sale--or as much as we can glean from the flyer--below. You can check out the full flyer, and find out when your local store is opening, on Walmart's website. For more, check out our roundup of Best Buy's Black Friday 2017 game deals.

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Deals

PS4

Games

Agents of Mayhem -- $29

Ark: Survival Evolved -- $29

Batman: Arkham Knight -- $12

Battlefield 1 Revolution -- $29

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare -- $12

Call of Duty: Black Ops III -- $19

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition -- $29

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare -- $19

Call of Duty: WWII -- $43

Call of Duty Combo Pack (WWII / Infinite Warfare) -- $59

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy -- $29

Deadpool -- $12

Deer Hunter: Reloaded -- $19

Dirt 4 -- $29

Dishonored 2 -- $12

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind -- $29

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited -- $12

Everybody's Golf -- $19

The Evil Within 2 -- $29

Fallout 4 -- $19

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition -- $29

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age -- $29

Final Fantasy XV -- $19

For Honor -- $19

Ghost Recon: Wildlands -- $19

Grand Theft Auto V -- $29

Horizon: Zero Dawn -- $19

Injustice 2 -- $19

Just Cause 3 -- $12

Just Dance 2018 -- $29

Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix -- $19

Knack II -- $19

Lega Ninjago Movie Video Game -- $29

Lego Worlds -- $19

Mafia III -- $12

Mass Effect Andromeda -- $12

Middle-earth: Shadow of War -- $29

Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two -- $19

Mortal Kombat X -- $12

NASCAR Heat -- $29

NBA 2K18 -- $29

NBA Live 18 -- $29

Need for Speed -- $12

Need For Speed: Payback -- $29

Need for Speed Rivals -- $12

NHL 18 -- $29

Nioh -- $19

Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition -- $29

Persona 5 -- $29

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 -- $12

Prey -- $19

Rainbow Six Siege -- $19

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard -- $19

The Sims 4 -- $29

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 -- $19

Sonic Forces -- $29

South Park: The Fractured But Whole -- $29

Star Wars Battlefront -- $12

Street Fighter V -- $12

Tekken 7 -- $19

Titanfall 2 -- $12

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End -- $19

Uncharted The Lost Legacy -- $29

Watch Dogs 2 -- $12

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus -- $29

WWE 2K18 -- $29

Hardware And Accessories

PS4 Slim 1 TB -- $199

PSVR Gran Turismo Sport bundle - $299

PS4 DualShock 4 controllers -- $39

Turtle Beach Recon 50P wired headset -- $25

Xbox One

Games

Agents of Mayhem -- $29

Ark: Survival Evolved -- $29

Batman: Arkham Knight -- $12

Battlefield 1 Revolution -- $29

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare -- $12

Call of Duty: Black Ops III -- $19

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition -- $29

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare -- $19

Call of Duty: WWII -- $43

Call of Duty Combo Pack (WWII / Infinite Warfare) -- $59

Deadpool -- $12

Deer Hunter: Reloaded -- $19

Dirt 4 -- $29

Dishonored 2 -- $12

Doom 3: BFG Edition (backwards compatible) -- $9

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind -- $29

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited -- $12

The Evil Within 2 -- $29

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition (backwards compatible) -- $9

Fallout 4 -- $19

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition -- $29

Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition (backwards compatible) -- $9

Final Fantasy XV -- $19

For Honor -- $19

Forza Horizon 3 -- $19

Forza Motorsport 7 -- $29

Gears of War 4 -- $19

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition -- $12

Ghost Recon: Wildlands -- $19

Grand Theft Auto V -- $29

Halo Wars 2 -- $19

Injustice 2 -- $19

Just Cause 3 -- $12

Just Dance 2018 -- $29

Left 4 Dead (backwards compatible) -- $9

Left 4 Dead 2 (backwards compatible) -- $9

Lega Ninjago Movie Video Game -- $29

Lego Worlds -- $19

Mafia III -- $12

Mass Effect Andromeda -- $12

Middle-earth: Shadow of War -- $29

Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two -- $19

Mortal Kombat X -- $12

NASCAR Heat -- $29

NBA 2K18 -- $29

NBA Live 18 -- $29

Need for Speed -- $12

Need For Speed: Payback -- $29

Need for Speed Rivals -- $12

NHL 18 -- $29

Nioh -- $19

Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition -- $29

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 -- $12

Portal 2 (backwards compatible) -- $9

Prey -- $19

Rainbow Six Siege -- $19

Red Dead Redemption 2: Game of the Year Edition (backwards compatible) -- $12

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard -- $19

The Sims 4 -- $29

Skate 3 (backwards compatible) -- $9

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 -- $19

Sonic Forces -- $29

South Park: The Fractured But Whole -- $29

Star Wars Battlefront -- $12

Tekken 7 -- $19

Titanfall 2 -- $12

Watch Dogs 2 -- $12

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus -- $29

WWE 2K18 -- $29

Hardware And Accessories

Xbox One S 500 GB -- $189

Xbox One controllers -- $39

Xbox Live Gold three-month subscription -- $12.50

Turtle Beach Recon 50P wired headset -- $25

Nintendo Switch / Wii U

Games

1-2-Switch -- $29

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 -- $19

Just Dance 2018 -- $19 (Wii)

Just Dance 2018 -- $29

Lega Ninjago Movie Video Game -- $29

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer's Edition -- $49

Paper Mario: Color Splash -- $29 (Wii U)

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition -- $19

Sonic Forces -- $29 (unconfirmed)

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U -- $29

Hardware And Accessories

Nintendo Switch wired controllers -- $17

3DS Games