PC Hardware Black Friday 2017 Early Deals Are Now Live On Micro Center

It seems that Black Friday starts earlier and earlier each year and PC hardware vendor Micro Center is joining the festivities. While not every deal is worth jumping on, there are definitely some standout sales. Micro Center is also a brick-and-mortar store, but for your convenience, we're highlighting the deals that are available for shipping. This includes solid-state drives, hard drives, pre-built PCs, power supplies, monitors, and peripherals.

In terms of gaming mice, you can pick up the Logitech's Pro G for $50 or G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB mouse for $60. Logitech has wireless peripherals available for cheap, like the MK270 wireless keyboard and mouse combo for $20, the K400 wireless keyboard with a touchpad for $20, and the MK550 Wave wireless combo for $60. Micro Center does offer peripherals from Razer, but aren't part of Black Friday savings.

If you're looking for high capacity storage or faster drives, there are plenty of options. For SSDs, the 240GB Kingston A400 is currently $80 and the 240GB Inland Professional SSD is $70. Spacious SSDs like Crucial's MX300 1TB option is going for $280 and the Western Digital Blue 500GB can be snagged for $150. For pure storage space, Toshiba has you covered with its N300 hard drives with either 4TB ($130), 6TB ($200), or 8TB ($250), all of which are 7200 RPM. If you don't need that much space and don't mind slower speeds, Seagate's 3TB 5900 RPM IronWolf is on sale for $90 and the 2TB 5400RPM Barracuda for notebooks for $70.

A range of pre-built PCs are on sale, from the low-spec to the high-end. So if you're not building your own, you have options. The Acer Aspire with an Intel Core i5-7400, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive is going for $400, but you will have to get your own video card since this system runs on integrated graphics. Another cheap low-end system, CyberPower Gamer Ultra, is currently $500; it comes with an AMD FX-6300 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and an RX 550 video card. As for the high-end option that we can recommend, the PowerSpec G428 that's on sale fore $1700 comes everything you'd want in a gaming PC: an Intel Core i7-7700K CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 500GB SSD, 2TB hard drive, and the beefy GTX 1080 Ti video card.

When it comes to power supplies, EVGA's SuperNOVA 750-watt 80 Plus Gold PSU is going for $120 ($100 after an additional rebate), the Corsair's 80 Plus Bronze CX650M 650-watt PSU is $70 ($50 after a rebate) and CX750M 750-watt PSU is $82. The fully modular Corsair RMX750 80 Plus Gold PSU can be had for $121.

Lastly, it's a good time to pick up a cheap monitor. The ASUS MG248QR 24-inch 1080p 144Hz monitor is one of the best deals available here at just $200. If you prefer more screen space over high-refresh rate, then the Acer K272HL 1080p 27-inch monitor for $120 should be on your radar. Say you want to go even cheaper, the AOC E2429SWHE 23.6-inch 1080p monitor is just $100 now.

Since there are brick-and-mortar locations and exclusive in-store deals, we wanted highlight these sales in case you live near a Micro Center. The high-end Intel Core i7-7700K CPU is at $260, while the Core i5-7600K is $180. For AMD, the Ryzen 5 1600 is going for $170, Ryzen 7 1700 is at $250, and the Ryzen 7 1800X is $330. The PowerSpec G314 pre-built PC sports an Intel Core i5-7600K, GTX 1070 video card, 16GB of RAM, and a 480GB SSD, all for $1000; you'd be hard-pressed to build a PC for cheaper with the same specs. An AMD Ryzen equivalent in the PowerSpec G700 has similar specs but is equipped with the Ryzen 7 1700 8-core CPU for $1080. There are plenty of gaming PCs and laptops with different specs that are priced accordingly, so be sure to check out the rest of the deals if you can make to a Micro Center location.

Below, we listed out the highlights from Micro Center's Black Friday deals, and you can check out everything they're offering on their website. We're covering plenty of other Black Friday sales, and below is a comprehensive list of everything we could roundup so far from other retailers:

Micro Center Black Friday 2017 Deals

Pre-built PC

Acer Aspire ATX-780A-UR12 -- $400

CyberPowerPC Gamer Ultra GUA4000M -- $500

PowerSpec G428 -- $1700

Solid-state Drives

Inland Professional 240GB SSD -- $70

Kingston 240GB A400 -- $80

Western Digital Blue 500GB SSD -- $150

Crucial MX300 1TB SSD -- $280

Hard Disk Drives

Seagate Barracude 5400 RPM Notebook HDD (2TB) -- $70

Seagate IronWolf 5900 RPM HDD (3TB) -- $90

Toshiba N300 7200 RPM HDD (4TB) -- $130

Toshiba N300 7200 RPM HDD (6TB) -- $200

Toshiba N300 7200 RPM HDD (8TB) -- $250

Peripherals

Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard/Mouse Combo -- $20

Logitech K400 Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad -- $20

Logitech G Pro Mouse -- $50

Logitech Proteus Spectrum RGB Mouse -- $60

Logitech MK550 Wave Wireless Keyboard/Mouse Combo -- $60

Power Supplies

Corsair CX650M 80 Plus Bronze PSU -- $70 ($50 with rebate)

Corsair CX750M 80 Plus Bronze PSU -- $82

EVGA SuperNova NEX750G 80 Plus Gold PSU -- $120 ($100 with rebate)

Corsair RMX750 80 Plus Gold PSU -- $121

Monitors

AOC E2429SWHE 23.6-inch 1080p monitor -- $100

Acer K272HL 1080p 27-inch monitor -- $120

ASUS MG248QR 24-inch 1080p 144Hz monitor -- $200

In-store Only Deals