Target Black Friday 2017 Ad Deals: TVs, Movies, And Tech On Sale

On Black Friday--November 24 this year--people will be busting down the doors of retailers to get the best deals possible on everything from electronics to toys to clothing. Target recently revealed all its deals for the yearly event--which actually starts on Thursday at 6 PM in most states--and if you're in the market to upgrade your television or smart home, you're in luck.

Target has quite a few televisions on sale during the Black Friday event, but many are not name brands you're probably familiar with. A 43" 4K Polaroid Smart TV will cost $230 and comes with a Google cast with purchase. There are quite a few recognizable brands on sale as well, including a 65" 4K Samsung Smart TV for $850 or the 49" version for $430. You can check out television reviews on our sister site CNET to see if these deals are right for you.

The retailer also has a few deals on smart home tech as well, including Amazon's Echo Dot and Google's Home Mini both for $30. In addition, Google Chromecast and Amazon's Fire TV Stick are on sale for $25.

Below, you'll find a list of Black Friday deals in TVs, movies, and tech that we think might be up your alley. You can check out the complete listing of deals on Target's website. In addition, check out our breakdown of what Best Buy's sales.

Best Buy Black Friday 2017 Deals

Televisions

Samsung 49" 4K Smart TV -- $430

Samsung 58" 4K Smart TV -- $650

Samsung 65" 4K Smart TV -- $850

LG 55" 4K Smart TV -- $500

TCL 49" 4K TV + Roku -- $350

Polaroid 43" 4K Smart TV -- $230

Tech

Samsung 4K Player -- $160

Google Chromecast -- $25

Amazon Fire TV Stick -- $25

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (8GB) -- $30

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (32 GB) -- $100

GoProHERO5 4K Video -- $350 (Comes with $50 Target gift card)

Smart Home

Echo Dot -- $30

Echo (2nd Generation) -- $80

Echo Show -- $180

Google Home -- $80

Google Home Mini -- $30

Nest Indoor Cam -- $140

$10 Blu-Rays

Stranger Things Season One

Kong: Skull Island

Wonder Woman

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Lala Land

The House

Logan

War for the Planet of the Apes

$6 Blu-Rays