PlayStation Store Black Friday 2017 Early Deals: All The PS4 PSN Digital Games On Sale Right Now
An early access sale has begun for PS Plus members, with more games (and access) for everyone still to come.
As with the Xbox Store, Sony has kicked off an early sale on the PlayStation Store ahead of Black Friday 2017. For the time being, this is only available to PlayStation Plus members, but it will expand to include everyone on November 21, at which point even more games will be added. If you're a PS4 owner, there are some notable deals here.
This PSN Black Friday Early Access sale focuses exclusively on a limited selection of games for PS4--this isn't nearly as extensive as the hundreds of games in the Xbox Store Black Friday sale. As with that one, many of these prices are not as cheap as what you'll find at physical retailers--you can find a full rundown on all the PS4 Black Friday game deals in our roundup. But if you prefer the convenience of digital, you will be able to save up to 40% off these games' usual prices.
A number of new releases are on sale, including Assassin's Creed Origins for $42, Call of Duty: WWII Deluxe Edition for $90, Destiny 2 for $39 (or $67.49 with the season pass, ahead of Curse of Osiris's upcoming release), NBA 2K18 for $42, Need for Speed Payback for $36, South Park: The Fractured But Whole for $42, and WWE 2K18 for $36.
Below, you'll find a full list of all the PlayStation Store deals that PS Plus members currently have access to, or you can see them on the PlayStation Store website. We'll update this story on November 21 once the full sale goes live; that will presumably feature a much more extensive array of titles, including those for PS3 and Vita. If you want to see everything on sale in terms of hardware, physical games, and accessories, check out our PS4 Black Friday 2017 deals roundup. All of our Black Friday coverage can also be seen through the links below.
PS4 PlayStation Store Black Friday 2017 Game Deals
- Assassin's Creed Origins -- $41.99
- Assassin's Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition -- $48.99
- Assassin's Creed Origins – Gold Edition -- $69.99
- Call of Duty: WWII: Digital Deluxe -- $89.99
- Destiny 2 -- $38.99
- Destiny 2: Digital Deluxe -- $74.99
- Destiny 2: Game + Expansion Pass Bundle -- $67.49
- FIFA 18 -- $35.99
- FIFA 18 Icon Edition -- $59.99
- FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition -- $47.99
- Madden NFL 18 -- $30.00
- Madden NFL 18: GOAT Holiday Edition -- $40.00
- Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite-- $41.99
- Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Deluxe Edition -- $67.49
- NBA 2K18 -- $41.99
- NBA 2K18 Legend Edition -- $59.99
- NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold -- $119.99
- Need for Speed Payback -- $35.99
- Need for Speed Payback Deluxe Edition -- $47.99
- NHL 18 -- $30.00
- NHL 18: Deluxe Edition -- $40.00
- NHL 18: Super Deluxe Edition -- $50.00
- Overwatch: Game of the Year Bundle -- $30.00
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 -- $30.00
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 FC Barcelona Edition -- $35.00
- Project Cars 2 -- $41.99
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole -- $41.99
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition -- $62.99
- WWE 2K18 -- $35.99
- WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Bundle -- $53.99
