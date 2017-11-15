PS4 Black Friday Ad Deals: All The PlayStation 4 Games, Consoles, And Accessories On Sale

With Black Friday 2017 right around the corner, we've gotten a look at the deals many retailers will offer this year. That includes a wide variety for Sony's PlayStation 4--and virtually none for its older platforms, PS3 and Vita. We've rounded up all of the deals for those with a PS4 (or those looking to purchase one) below, and we'll continue to update this as Black Friday draws nearer and we learn about more.

On the console side, things are very simple (at least at this point). Rather than bundling the system with a variety of games, you'll be able to pick up the standard, 1 TB PS4 Slim for about $200 at a number of retailers. (Walmart will offer it for $199, just because it can.) Unfortunately, those looking to pick up Sony's 4K-capable console, the PS4 Pro, may be out of luck; there's been no advertised deals for the system as of yet. Barring any as-of-yet unrevealed offers, that would leave it at its current $400 price (or $450 for the special-edition Destiny 2 and Star Wars Battlefront II models).

DualShock 4 controllers will see a pretty standard $20 price cut, dropping them down to $40 at many stores; that includes special colors which can only be had at Best Buy (Red Crystal) and Walmart (Blue Crystal). PlayStation VR will also be on sale--it will go as low as $200 at Target, but that only gets you the headset itself, and not the required camera (which you might already own). Elsewhere, you'll find the GT Sport PSVR bundle for $300 and the Skyrim PSVR bundle for $350. Various headsets will be discounted, and Target will take $10 off a PlayStation Plus membership--but possibly only for the $60, 12-month subscription.

In terms of games, there are a ton on sale, with specific pricing varying by retailer. Walmart frequently has the best prices, but that's not true in all cases, so you'll want to plan ahead if you're hoping to maximize your savings. These discounts include many recent releases: at their cheapest, you'll be able to get Call of Duty: WWII for $40 (Best Buy), Assassin's Creed Origins for $35 (Best Buy/Target), Destiny 2 for $30 (Best Buy/Target), NBA 2K18 for $29 (Walmart), Need for Speed Payback for $35 (Best Buy/Target), and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for $25 (Best Buy). Some of the year's biggest PS4 exclusives also see discounts, such as Persona 5 for $29 (Walmart), Horizon: Zero Dawn for $19 (Walmart), and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for $29 (Walmart).

Below, you'll find our comprehensive list of PS4 deals. As noted above, we'll update this as we get the word on more deals from retailers. We don't yet know what to expect from Amazon, for instance, or the PlayStation Store Black Friday sale that begins on November 17 for PS Plus members (and November 21 for everyone else). Those are sure to bring even more deals, while others may be unlisted for the time being, so check back with us in the lead up to Black Friday. For more, check out retailer-specific deals breakdowns through the links below.

PS4 Black Friday Deals

Games

Agents of Mayhem

$29 (Walmart)

Ark: Survival Evolved

$29 (Walmart)

Assassin's Creed Origins

$35 (Best Buy/Target)

$40 (Toys R Us)

Batman: Arkham Knight

$12 (Walmart)

Battlefield 1 Revolution

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Best Buy)

$35 (Target)

BioShock: The Collection

$15 (Best Buy)

Bloodborne

$15 (Best Buy)

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

$15 (Best Buy)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

$12 (Walmart)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

$19 (Walmart)

$40 (Toys R Us - unconfirmed)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition

$29 (Walmart)

$35 (Best Buy)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

$19 (Walmart)

$25 (Best Buy/Target)

Call of Duty: WWII

$40 (Best Buy - Doorbuster)

$43 (Walmart)

$45 (Target/Toys R Us)

Call of Duty Combo Pack (WWII / Infinite Warfare)

$59 (Walmart)

Cars 3: Driven to Win

$30 (Best Buy)

$40 (Toys R Us)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

$25 (Best Buy - Doorbuster / Target / Toys R Us)

$29 (Walmart)

Deadpool

$12 (Walmart)

Deer Hunter: Reloaded

$19 (Walmart)

Dirt 4

$29 (Walmart)

Destiny 2

$30 (Best Buy/Target)

$35 (Toys R Us)

Dishonored 2

$12 (Walmart)

$15 (Best Buy)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

$15 (Best Buy)

Doom

$15 (Best Buy)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

$20 (Best Buy)

$25 (Target)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

$12 (Walmart)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

$29 (Walmart)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

$15 (Target)

$25 (Best Buy)

Everybody's Golf

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy)

The Evil Within 2

$25 (Best Buy)

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Target)

Fallout 4

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy)

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Best Buy)

FIFA 18

$30 (Best Buy - Doorbuster / Target / Toys R Us)

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Best Buy)

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood

$20 (Best Buy)

Final Fantasy XV

$15 (Target)

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy)

For Honor

$15 (Best Buy/Target)

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Toys R Us)

Ghost Recon: Wildlands

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy/Toys R Us)

$25 (Target)

God of War III Remastered

$15 (Best Buy)

Grand Theft Auto V

$25 (Best Buy/Target)

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Toys R Us)

Helldivers: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition

$15 (Best Buy)

Hidden Agenda

$15 (Best Buy)

Horizon: Zero Dawn

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy)

$25 (Target)

Injustice 2

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy)

$25 (Target)

$30 (Toys R Us)

Inside / Limbo Double Pack

$15 (Best Buy)

Just Cause 3

$12 (Walmart)

$15 (Best Buy)

Just Dance 2018

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Best Buy)

$30 (Target - unconfirmed)

Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

$20 (Best Buy)

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy)

Knack 2

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy)

Knowledge is Power

$15 (Best Buy)

The Last of Us Remastered

$15 (Best Buy)

Lego City Undercover

$40 (Toys R Us)

Lego Dimensions Starter Pack

50% off (Target/Toys R Us)

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game

$20 (Best Buy)

$25 (Target)

$29 (Walmart)

Lego Worlds

$15 (Target)

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy)

LittleBigPlanet 3

$15 (Best Buy)

Madden NFL 18

$30 (Best Buy - Doorbuster / Target / Toys R Us)

Mafia III

$12 (Walmart)

$15 (Best Buy)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - A Telltale Games Series

$15 (Best Buy)

Mass Effect: Andromeda

$12 (Walmart)

$15 (Best Buy)

Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition

$20 (Best Buy)

Micro Machines World Series

$15 (Best Buy)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Best Buy - Doorbuster / Target / Toys R Us)

Minecraft

$15 (Best Buy)

Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Adventure

$15 (Best Buy / Target)

Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two

$19 (Walmart)

MLB The Show 17

$15 (Target)

$20 (Best Buy)

Mortal Kombat X

$12 (Walmart)

MXGP 3: The Official Motocross Videogame

$20 (Best Buy)

NASCAR Heat

$29 (Walmart)

NBA 2K18

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Best Buy - Doorbuster / Target)

$35 (Toys R Us)

NBA 2K18 - 200,000 VC

$40 (Best Buy)

NBA Live 18

$25 (Best Buy)

$29 (Walmart)

Need for Speed

$12 (Walmart)

Need for Speed Payback

$35 (Best Buy/Target)

Need for Speed Rivals

$12 (Walmart)

NHL 18

$29 (Walmart)

$35 (Target)

Nier Automata

$25 (Best Buy)

Nioh

$19 (Walmart)

Outlast Trinity

$20 (Best Buy)

$30 (Toys R Us)

Overwatch

$30 (Target/Toys R Us - possibly GotY Edition at both)

Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Best Buy)

Persona 5

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Best Buy/Toys R Us)

PES 2018

$30 (Toys R Us)

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

$12 (Walmart)

Prey

$19 (Walmart)

Project Cars 2

$30 (Best Buy)

Rainbow Six Siege

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Toys R Us)

Rainbow Six Siege: Gold Year 2 Edition

$25 (Best Buy)

Ratchet & Clank

$15 (Best Buy)

Redout: Lightspeed Edition

$20 (Best Buy)

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

$15 (Target)

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy)

RIGS: Mechanized Combat League

$20 (Best Buy)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

$20 (Best Buy)

The Sims 4

$29 (Walmart)

$35 (Best Buy/Target)

SingStar Celebration

$15 (Best Buy)

Skylanders Starter Packs

50% off (Toys R Us)

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3

$19 (Walmart)

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Limited/Season Pass Edition

$20 (Best Buy)

Sniper Elite 4

$15 (Best Buy)

Sonic Forces

$29 (Walmart)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Target)

$35 (Best Buy)

$40 (Toys R Us)

Star Wars Battlefront

$12 (Walmart)

Street Fighter V

$12 (Walmart)

Tearaway: Unfolded

$15 (Best Buy)

Tekken 7

$19 (Walmart)

$25 (Best Buy/Target)

$30 (Toys R Us)

That's You

$15 (Best Buy)

Titanfall 2

$12 (Walmart)

$15 (Best Buy)

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy)

Uncharted 4: The Lost Legacy

$29 (Walmart)

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

$15 (Best Buy)

Until Dawn

$15 (Best Buy)

The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series - A New Frontier

$15 (Best Buy)

Watch Dogs 2

$12 (Walmart)

$15 (Best Buy/Target)

$20 (Toys R Us)

Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy

$20 (Best Buy)

Wolfenstein: The Two Pack (The New Order / The Old Blood)

$15 (Best Buy)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

$25 (Best Buy)

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Target)

WWE 2K18

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Best Buy)

$35 (Target/Toys R Us)

Yakuza Kiwami

$20 (Best Buy)

Yooka-Laylee

$15 (Best Buy)

Hardware And Accessories

PS4 1 TB Slim (no bundled games)

$199 (Walmart)

$200 (Best Buy / Target - doorbuster / Toys R Us)

PSVR (no bundled games)

$200 (Target - doorbuster)

PSVR Gran Turismo Sport bundle

$299 (Walmart)

$300 (Best Buy)

DualShock 4 controller

$39 (Walmart)

$40 (Target/Toys R Us/Walmart)

PlayStation Plus

$10 off (Target - possibly 12-month cards only)

Turtle Beach Recon 50P wired headset

$25 (Walmart)

Turtle Beach Recon 150 wired headset

$40 (Best Buy)

Turtle Beach Stealth 400 wired headset

$45 (Target)

LucidSound LS20 wired headset