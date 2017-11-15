Toys R Us Black Friday 2017 Ad Deals: All The Switch, PS4, Xbox One, 3DS Games On Sale

It took a bit longer than some other retailers, but Toys R Us has finally given us a look at its Black Friday 2017 deals. The retailer's ad has been released, and while its focus is on toys, as you'd expect, there are also quite a few deals to be had across PS4 and Xbox One, as well as some for Nintendo Switch and 3DS.

In terms of hardware, we're seeing similar offers to elsewhere. The Switch console itself is not listed, nor is Xbox One X or PS4 Pro. However, the older models of those two consoles are on sale. You can pick up a 1 TB PS4 for $200, or a 500 GB Xbox One S for $190. In both cases, you won't get any bundled games. The LucidSound LS20 wired headset, which works with both consoles, will be on sale for 50% off, dropping its price to $40. Select controllers for Microsoft and Sony boxes are $20 off, bringing the cheapest options to $40.

A number of games are on sale as well, although frustratingly, the ad only lists the amount you'll save--not the actual price. In our comprehensive list of deals below, we've calculated the sale price using the currently listed MSRP on the Toys R Us website. In some cases, this results in prices that are markedly higher than what the competition is offering, while other prices are roughly in line with what you'll find at places like Best Buy and Walmart. In other words, some of the actual prices may end up being lower than what we've listed, but you can at least get a sense of what the possible costs will be. None are likely to end up higher than what we've laid out.

Among the prices we've fairly confident in, Call of Duty: WWII, the just-released shooter, will be on sale for $45. Destiny 2, NBA 2K18, and WWE 2K18 will all be $35, while South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Forza Motorsport 7, and Assassin's Creed Origins will be $40. Persona 5 will drop to $30, as will Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Madden NFL 18, FIFA 18, and Grand Theft Auto V.

You can find the full list of games, consoles, and accessories in Toys R Us's flyer below or on its website. The ad doesn't make it clear if it will have more games on sale than those included. Also of note is the special green Zelda 2DS, which is launching on Black Friday at select retailers, is not shown, so you may need to head elsewhere if you're interested. For a complete rundown on Black Friday deals, hit the links below to check out our other sale roundups.

Toys R Us Black Friday 2017 Game Deals

PS4

Games

Assassin's Creed Origins -- $40

Call of Duty: Black Ops III -- $40

Call of Duty: WWII -- $45

Cars 3: Driven to Win -- $40

Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy -- $25

Destiny 2 -- $35

FIFA 18 -- $30

For Honor -- $20

Ghost Recon: Wildlands -- $30

Grand Theft Auto V -- $30

Injustice 2 -- $30

Lego City Undercover -- $40

Lego Dimensions Starter packs -- 50% off

Madden NFL 18 -- $30

Middle-earth: Shadow of War -- $30

NBA 2K18 -- $35

Outlast Trinity -- $30

Overwatch -- $30

Persona 5 -- $30

PES 2018 -- $30

Rainbow Six Siege -- $20

All Skylanders Starter packs -- 50% off

South Park: The Fractured But Whole -- $40

Tekken 7 -- $30

Watch Dogs 2 -- $20

WWE 2K18 -- $35

Hardware And Accessories

PS4 Slim 1 TB -- $200

Select PS4 DualShock 4 controllers -- $20 off

Lego Dimensions figures -- 50% off

LucidSound LS20 wired headset -- $40

PS4 Player's Kit -- 50% off

Xbox One

Games

Assassin's Creed Origins -- $40

Call of Duty: Black Ops III -- $40

Call of Duty: WWII -- $45

Cars 3: Driven to Win -- $40

Destiny 2 -- $35

Disneyland Adventures -- $10 off

FIFA 18 -- $30

For Honor -- $20

Forza Horizon 3 -- $40

Forza Motorsport 7 -- $40

Gears of War 4 -- $440

Ghost Recon: Wildlands -- $30

Grand Theft Auto V -- $30

Halo Wars 2 -- $40

Injustice 2 -- $30

Lego City Undercover -- $40

Lego Dimensions Starter packs -- 50% off

Madden NFL 18 -- $30

Middle-earth: Shadow of War -- $30

NBA 2K18 -- $35

Outlast Trinity -- $30

Overwatch -- $30

Persona 5 -- $30

PES 2018 -- $30

Rainbow Six Siege -- $20

Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure -- $10 off

All Skylanders Starter packs -- 50% off

South Park: The Fractured But Whole -- $40

Super Lucky's Tale -- $20

Tekken 7 -- $30

Watch Dogs 2 -- $20

WWE 2K18 -- $35

Zoo Tycoon -- $10 off

Hardware And Accessories

Xbox One S 500 GB -- $190

Select Xbox One controllers -- $20 off

Lego Dimensions figures -- 50% off

LucidSound LS20 wired headset -- $40

Xbox One Player's Kit -- 50% off

Nintendo Switch / Wii U

Games

1-2-Switch -- $20

Disgaea 5 Complete -- $40

FIFA 18 -- $30

Just Dance 2018 -- $40

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game -- $30

Lego Worlds -- $3

Paper Mario: Color Splash -- $35 (Wii U)

Star Fox Zero -- $35 (Wii U)

Super Bomberman R -- $30

3DS Games