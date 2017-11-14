Microsoft Store Black Friday 2017 Ad Deals: All The Xbox One And PC Game Sales

The Microsoft Store may not be the first retailer that comes to mind when thinking about Black Friday deals, but Microsoft's retail branch does frequently have some worthwhile offers. This year is no exception, as the store--like many others--has released its Black Friday ad in advance of the big shopping day. As you'd expect, you won't find any PS4 or Nintendo Switch discounts here, but those in the market for Xbox One or PC games or hardware have some options.

In terms of consoles, you have a variety of Xbox One choices, although you won't find any promotions tied to the newly released Xbox One X. But if you're interested in an Xbox One S, you can actually place an order prior to Black Friday; the Microsoft Store will roll out offers throughout next week. On Sunday, November 19, it will take $50 off the price of the special edition 1 TB Minecraft Xbox One S bundle (bringing it to $350) and throw in a pair of free games. One of these is from a limited selection of older titles (such as The Division and The Crew), but the other includes new releases like Star Wars Battlefront II, Call of Duty: WWII, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Forza Motorsport 7, and Assassin's Creed Origins.

A similar but cheaper option involves the 500 GB Xbox One S Starter bundle, the primary feature of which is three months of Xbox Game Pass. It will also be $50 off (bringing it to $229) starting on November 19 and gets you two free games, one from each of the aforementioned pools. Other Xbox One bundles will also be $50 off on November 19. The cheapest option arrives on November 23; for $189, you get a 500 GB Xbox One S and a free select game: your choice of Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition, Steep, Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection, Just Dance 2018, or Hasbro Family Fun Pack.

In terms of games, quite a few will be on sale starting on November 23, but exact pricing remains unknown in most cases. Forza Motorsport 7 will be $40, Call of Duty: WWII will be $50, and a month of Game Pass will be $1. There will also be a variety of games "up to" 50% off, including Shadow of War, Assassin's Creed Origins, and Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition.

On November 23, Xbox One controllers will be up to $20, making the cheapest option $40. A number of laptops will be on sale, while the Lenovo Explorer mixed reality headset drops to $299 (from $399) on November 19.

Below, we've laid out all of the deals we know about at this point. Due to the way Microsoft has explained some of these, we can't be sure about the exact pricing for many of the games, so we'll have to wait until the sales go into effect to know the specifics.

Microsoft Store Black Friday Deals

Xbox One Games

Available November 23:

Call of Duty: WWII -- $50

Forza Motorsport 7 -- $40

Up to 50% off (starting November 23):

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection (MSRP: $60)

Assassin's Creed Origins (MSRP: $60)

Assetto Corsa (MSRP: $60)

Battlefield 1 Revolution (MSRP: $60)

BioShock: The Collection (MSRP: $40)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (MSRP: $40)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition (MSRP: $60)

Cars 3: Driven to Win (MSRP: $60)

Destiny 2 (MSRP: $60)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (MSRP: $30)

Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition (MSRP: $25)

Dirt 4 (MSRP: $60)

Dishonored 2 (MSRP: $60)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (MSRP: $30)

Disneyland Adventures (MSRP: $30)

Doom (MSRP: $60)

Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition (MSRP: $60)

F1 2017 (MSRP: $60)

Fallout 4 (MSRP: $60)

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition (MSRP: $60)

Farming Simulator 15 (MSRP: $25)

FIFA 18 (MSRP: $60)

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD (MSRP: $12)

Final Fantasy XV (MSRP: $60)

For Honor (MSRP: $60)

Gears of War 4 (MSRP: $60)

Ghost Recon: Wildlands (MSRP: $60)

Halo 5: Guardians (MSRP: $40)

Halo Wars 2 (MSRP: $60)

Hasbro Family Fun Pack (MSRP: $30)

Homefront: The Revolution (MSRP: $20)

Injustice 2: Ultimate Edition (MSRP: $60)

Just Cause 3 (MSRP: $60)

Just Dance 2016 (MSRP: $50)

Just Dance 2018 (MSRP: $60)

Lego City Undercover (MSRP: $40)

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game (MSRP: $60)

Lego Worlds (MSRP: $25)

Madden NFL 18 (MSRP: $60)

Mafia III (MSRP: $60)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - The Telltale Games Series (MSRP: $30)

Micro Machines World Series (MSRP: $30)

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (MSRP: $12)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (MSRP: $60)

MXGP 3 (MSRP: $40)

NBA 2K18 (MSRP: $60)

NBA Live 18 (MSRP: $60)

Need for Speed Payback (MSRP: $60)

NHL 18 (MSRP: $60)

Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition (MSRP: $60)

Prey (MSRP: $60)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2016 (MSRP: $10)

Project Cars (MSRP: $40)

Project Cars 2 (MSRP: $60)

Rainbow Six Siege (MSRP: $50)

Rainbow Six Siege - Year 2 Gold Edition (MSRP: $60)

Ride 2 (MSRP: $60)

Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure (MSRP: $30)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (MSRP: $60)

State of Decay: Year One Survival Edition (MSRP: $60)

Steep (MSRP: $40)

Super Lucky's Tale (MSRP: $30)

Tekken 7 (MSRP: $60)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind (MSRP: $60)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (MSRP: $60)

The Evil Within 2 (MSRP: $60)

The Sims 4 (MSRP: $60)

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - The Telltale Games Series (MSRP: $30)

Toy Soldiers: War Chest Hall of Fame Edition (MSRP: $20)

Watch Dogs 2 (MSRP: $60)

Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack - The New Order / The Old Blood (MSRP: $30)

WWE 2K16 (MSRP: $30)

WWE 2K18 (MSRP: $60)

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection (MSRP: $30)

Hardware

Available November 19:

Save $50 on Minecraft bundle (MSRP: $399)

Xbox One S 1 TB limited edition Minecraft system (with Creeper-themed controller)

Choice of free game (Star Wars Battlefront II, Call of Duty: WWII, Shadow of War, Forza 7, Assassin's Creed Origins, Destiny 2, FIFA 18, Madden 18, Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Wolfenstein: The New Colossus, and more options)

Choice of second free game (The Crew, Hasbro Family Fun Pack, Just Dance 2016, The Division, Watch Dogs)

$10 off extra Xbox controller

Save $50 on Xbox One Starter bundle (MSRP: $279)

Xbox One S 500 GB system

Xbox One controller

Xbox Game Pass three-month subscription

Xbox Live Gold three-month subscription

Choice of free game (Star Wars Battlefront II, Call of Duty: WWII, Shadow of War, Forza 7, Assassin's Creed Origins, Destiny 2, FIFA 18, Madden 18, Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Wolfenstein: The New Colossus, and more options)

Choice of second free game (The Crew, Hasbro Family Fun Pack, Just Dance 2016, The Division, Watch Dogs)

$10 off extra Xbox controller

Save $50 off select Xbox One S bundles (MSRP: $249 - $399)

Eligible bundles include 500 GB and 1 TB systems with a variety of bundled games

Choice of free game (Star Wars Battlefront II, Call of Duty: WWII, Shadow of War, Forza 7, Assassin's Creed Origins, Destiny 2, FIFA 18, Madden 18, Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Wolfenstein: The New Colossus, and more options)

Choice of second free game (The Crew, Hasbro Family Fun Pack, Just Dance 2016, The Division, Watch Dogs)

$10 off extra Xbox controller

Available November 23:

$189 Xbox One S bundle

Xbox One S 500 GB system

Choice of free game (Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition, Steep, Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection, Just Dance 2018, or Hasbro Family Fun Pack)

$10 off extra Xbox controller

Accessories

Available November 23: