Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2017 Ad Deals: All Games, Consoles, And Accessories On Sale

Black Friday 2017 is nearly upon us, and that means plenty of game deals are on the horizon. While more limited than those available for PS4 or Xbox One, that includes offers for Nintendo Switch games, as well as an opportunity to pick up the hardware itself--albeit without any kind of discount.

Nintendo Switch itself appears in a variety of the Black Friday ads we've gotten a look at so far, but this is seemingly only intended to signal that it will be in stock. All of them--GameStop, Best Buy, and Target--list it for its usual $300 price (except for Walmart, which sells it for $299). Likewise, we've unfortunately seen no discounts on Joy-Cons or the Switch Pro Controller, although Walmart will have third-party wired controllers for $17. Other accessories on sale include a PowerA Joy-Con Charging Station for $20 at Best Buy, and Mario- and Zelda-themed controller chargers (for both Joy-Cons and Pro Controllers) for $25 each at GameStop.

Nintendo's first-party games are known for rarely going on sale, and this Black Friday demonstrates that. There's no sign of Super Mario Odyssey, while the lone deal we've seen on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild features its new Explorer's Edition dropping to $49 at Walmart. 1-2-Switch, Nintendo's minigame collection, was deemed overpriced at launch by many, but you'll be able to pick it up for $20 at Toys R Us. In terms of third-party titles, The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+, Disgaea 5: Complete Edition, and Puyo Puyo Tetris will be $20 each at Best Buy. The store will also sell Super Bomberman R for $25.

We've compiled all of the Nintendo Switch deals we've seen so far below. One thing to note is that some Toys R Us prices may end up being lower, as its ad only lists savings, not specific prices (leaving us to calculate costs based on MSRP). There are sure to be more deals still to come, with Amazon's Black Friday offering yet to be announced, among other retailers. We also don't know if Nintendo has any plans to provide discounts on the Eshop, but we'll update this story as more deals become available. For our full Black Friday coverage, hit the links below.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals

Games

1-2-Switch

$20 (Toys R Us)

$25 (Best Buy)

$29 (Walmart)

Batman: The Telltale Series

$20 (GameStop)

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+

$20 (Best Buy)

Cars 3: Driven to Win

$30 (Best Buy)

Disgaea 5: Complete Edition

$20 (Best Buy)

$40 (Toys R Us)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy)

$25 (GameStop/Target)

FIFA 18

$20 (Best Buy)

$30 (Toys R Us)

Just Dance 2018

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (Best Buy/Target)

$40 (GameStop/Toys R Us)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer's Edition

$49 (Walmart)

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game

$20 (Best Buy)

$29 (Walmart)

$30 (GameStop/Toys R Us)

Lego Worlds

$15 (Target)

$20 (Best Buy)

$30 (Toys R Us)

Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Adventure

$15 (Best Buy)

Monopoly

$20 (Best Buy)

Puyo Puyo Tetris

$20 (Best Buy)

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition

$19 (Walmart)

$20 (Best Buy/GameStop)

RBI Baseball 17

$20 (Best Buy)

Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase

$15 (Best Buy)

Sonic Forces

$25 (Best Buy)

$29 (Walmart - unconfirmed)

$30 (GameStop)

Super Bomberman R

$25 (Best Buy)

$30 (GameStop/Toys R Us)

$35 (Target)

Hardware And Accessories

PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock

$20 (Best Buy)

PDP Switch Starter Kit

$20 (Best Buy)

PowerA Plus Super Mario Edition Switch Pro Controller

$20 (Best Buy)

Nintendo Switch racing wheel two-pack

$6 (GameStop)

Nintendo Switch game case and protection kit

$6 (GameStop)

Nintendo Switch USB-C car charger

$6 (GameStop)

Nintendo Switch Premium Upgrade Kit (kickstand, charge base, charge link, charge block, screen armor)

$50 (GameStop)

Nintendo Switch Complete Mario Charger (for Joy-Con/Pro Controller)

$25 (GameStop)

Nintendo Switch Complete Zelda Breath of the Wild Charger

$25 (GameStop)

Nintendo Switch wired controllers