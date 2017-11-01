Switch Gets Special Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Explorer's Edition, Here's What It Comes With

New and prospective Nintendo Switch owners who have yet to pick up the console's acclaimed Zelda game will soon be able to get it with a few helpful extras. Nintendo has announced The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer's Edition, which will be available in stores in time for Black Friday.

The Explorer's Edition doesn't contain any additional in-game content; rather, it comes bundled with a beautiful 100-page guide book, as well as a two-sided map to help to help newer players find their way around the game's massive world. You can take a look at it below.

The Explorer's Edition retails for the same price as the standard game--$60--effectively giving you the guide book and map for free. However, it does not include Breath of the Wild's $20 season pass, which consists of two DLC packs, neither of which can be purchased individually. The first, The Master Trials, rolled out in June and added a new hard mode, equipment sets, and a challenging new trial to the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's second DLC expansion, The Champions' Ballad, releases later this year. It will add a new dungeon as well as an original story which will reveal more details about Princess Zelda. Four new Amiibo figures based on the Champions from Breath of the Wild release later this month and unlock a brand-new helmet based on each character's respective Divine Beast. Nintendo is also releasing a Zelda-themed 2DS bundle in time for Black Friday.