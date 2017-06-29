Zelda: Breath Of The Wild's First DLC Pack Out Now

The first expansion for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now available on Switch and Wii U. The Master Trials DLC pack can only be purchased as part of the game's $20 expansion pass and takes up 456 MB of space on Switch (but considerably more on Wii U).

Along with a harder difficulty mode (which uses its own separate save slots), The Master Trials introduces an assortment of new costumes such as the Tingle Outfit and Phantom Armor, a Travel Medallion that allows players to create a temporary quick-travel point, and a system that tracks the path you traveled around Hyrule.

The most significant addition, however, is the Trial of the Sword. Like the Cave of Ordeals from previous Zelda titles, this 45-room challenge tasks players will battling through a series of increasingly difficult encounters. You begin the Trial without any armor or equipment and can only fight using the weapons you acquire during the challenge. Completing the Trial of the Sword lets players wield the Master Sword in its fully powered-up state.

The Master Trials is the first of two planned expansions for Breath of the Wild; the second, the Champions' Ballad, will be released this holiday season and introduces a new story chapter that revolves around the four champions from Link's era--Daruk, Mipha, Revali, and Urbosa. Nintendo offered a brief glimpse at the Champions' Ballad DLC during its E3 2017 presentation and revealed a line of new Amiibo figures based on the four characters.