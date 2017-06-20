Zelda: Breath Of The Wild's New Hard Mode Uses Separate Save Slots

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's Master Mode will utilise a separate set of save data slots, according to Nintendo's official website for the game. The site indicates that Master Mode save slots will be distinct from the other difficulties, but notes that "you can only make use of two save data slots compared to six save data slots available in Normal Mode."

Master Mode is being released as part of the game's Master Trials DLC. Along with the new hard mode, the DLC will include Trial of the Sword and the Heroes Path Mode. The former is a survival-like gameplay mode where players start without any armour or weapons but must defeat the enemies in each room to progress. The reward is to "awaken the power of the Master Sword, and it will always be in its glowing powered-up state while usable."

The latter, meanwhile, tracks every step you make across Hyrule, allowing players to get a better understanding of where they have explored and haven't.

Other additions coming as part of the Master Trials include the Travel Medallion, which lets you create a single temporary gate to "travel gate anywhere that you can stand on the map." New Armour inspired by Majora's Mask, Midna's Helmet, Phantom Armor, and Tingle's outfit will also be included.

Finally, and perhaps most excitingly, is the Korok Mask, which will help players find the 900 Koroks hiding around Hyrule. When close to a Korok, the mask will shake to let you know it's nearby.

The Master Trials comes out June 30 and is the first of two DLCs announced (the other will be called The Champion's Ballad, but doesn't have a release date yet). For all the details on the upcoming expansion, check out the links below: