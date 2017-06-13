E3 2017: Zelda: Breath Of The Wild DLC Release Dates, Story Details, And Amiibo Revealed

Nintendo remains committed to release two expansion packs for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild this year. Today during its Nintendo Spotlight event at E3, it officially scheduled the release date for the first pack, The Master of Trials, for June 30.

The follow-up DLC, The Champions Ballad, will ship sometime during the holiday 2017 season and appears to focus on Link's time with Hyrule's four other champions, Urbosa, Mipha, Daruk, and Revali. Nintendo will also release new Amiibos of the four champions later this year.

Nintendo's conference was full of announcements. The company confirmed that Rocket League is coming to Switch toward the end of 2017. In addition, it announced a new Kirby game and a new Yoshi game, and it showed off some gameplay of Super Mario Odyssey.

