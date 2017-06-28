Zelda: Breath Of The Wild's DLC File Size Is Much Larger On Wii U Than Switch

The first add-on content for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild arrives later this week, on June 30, and Nintendo's Japanese website has revealed how much space the DLC pack will take up when it rolls out for Switch and Wii U. What's striking about the file size, though, is how much larger it is for Nintendo's older console.

On Switch, the Breath of the Wild Master Trials DLC takes up only 456 MB. On Wii U, however, the DLC pack weighs in at 3.7 GB. While it's unclear why the DLC is considerably larger for the Wii U version, this isn't the first time something like this has happened; players who purchased the game on the last-gen system also had to download a mandatory 3 GB update before they could begin playing.

Master Trials is the first of two planned DLC packs for Breath of the Wild, which can only be purchased together through the game's $20 Expansion Pass. This DLC adds a more difficult Master Mode (which uses its own separate save slots), an assortment of new costumes and armor, and a Travel Medallion that lets players create a temporary fast-travel point on the map. The most notable addition, however, is the Trial of the Sword, a 45-room challenge that, once completed, fully awakens the Master Sword's power.

The second round of DLC for Breath of the Wild, the Champions' Ballad pack, isn't slated to arrive until this holiday season, but Nintendo gave fans a brief glimpse at it during the company's E3 2017 presentation earlier this month. That DLC pack will feature a new story chapter that revolves around the four champions from Link's era--Daruk, Revali, Mipha, and Urbosa. The DLC will also launch alongside new Amiibo figures of each of the four characters.