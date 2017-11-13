Best Buy Black Friday 2017 Ad Deals: TVs, Movies, And Tech On Sale
Get that big screen 4K TV you've been wanting.
Black Friday is coming up soon, and that means a ton of deals on everything you could want. As expected, retailers have released their deals ahead of the big day, like Best Buy. With the doors opening at 5 PM on Thanksgiving evening--in some states--the retailer is offering up some big deals for TVs, movies, and more.
As far as TVs go, Best Buy has a 50-inch Sharp LED 4K television with Roku for $179.99. Normally, the television costs $500 and is currently on sale for $400 on the retailer's website. In addition, you can get a 60-inch LED 4K TV from Sony for $600, which currently costs $1,000. There is also some pretty decent deals on 4K players, with the most notable being the LG 4K player for $100. It's worth noting that most of the TVs sold on Black Friday aren't of the highest quality, so it may not be the best choice for your 4K gaming. You can check out television reviews on CNET to see if these deals are right for you.
If you're looking to add to your movie collection, the retailer has a ton of movies on sale, many of which come with a digital copy as well. The most notable of the bunch is The Princess Bride on Blu-Ray for $2. In addition, you can get some of the latest home releases on 4K for $10-15. Best Buy also has movie collections listed, but the retailer does not have the Black Friday prices listed.
Below, you'll find a list of Black Friday deals in TVs, movies, and tech that we think might be up your alley. You can check out the complete listing of deals on Best Buy's website. If you're looking for deals around video games and accessories, make sure to check out our comprehensive list of everything in gaming Best Buy has available for Black Friday.
Best Buy Black Friday 2017 Deals
Televisions
- Sharp 50" LED 2160p Smart Ultra HD Roku TV -- $180
- Sony 60" LED 2160p 4K TV -- $600
- Samsung 50" LED 2160p Smart 4K TV -- $400
- Toshiba 55" LED 55" 2160p 4K TV -- $280
- Sony 65" LED Smart 4K TV -- $1,500
- Sony 75" LED Smart 4K TV -- $2,000
- Samsung 65" LED Smart 4K TV -- $750
Blu-Ray And Streaming Players
- LG 4K HD 3D Blu-Ray Player -- $100
- Sony Streaming 4K 3D Blu-Ray Player -- $150
- Roku Premiere+ Media Player -- $50
- Google Chromecast Ultra -- $54
- Google Chromecast -- $20
Tech
- GoPro Hero5 4K Camera w/Remote -- $350 (Comes w/$50 gift card)
- Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) -- $80
- Google Home -- $80
- Linksys Max Stream Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router -- $100
- Linksys Dual-Band Wi-Fi Gaming Router with Killer Prioritization Engine -- $230
4K HD Movies for $10
- Wonder Woman
- Fate of the Furious
- Transformers: The Last Knight
- John Wick
- Ex Machina
- Furious 7
- Fast & Furious 6
- Cabin in the Woods
- Conan the Barbarian
- Kick-Ass
4K HD Movies for $15
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- John Wick 2
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- War for the Planet of the Apes
- Kong: Skull Island
- Ghost in the Shell
- The Dark Tower
- Alien: Covenant
- Power Rangers
- Batman and Harley Quinn
- The Mummy
- XXX: Return of Xander Cage
Blu Rays for $7 and Under
- Wonder Woman
- Baby Driver
- LEGO Batman
- Kong: Skull Island
- Batman v. Superman
- John Wick
- The Great Wall
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 1 (DVD only)
- Batman: The Killing Joke
- King Arthur
- Elf
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- X-Men: Days of Future Past - The Rogue Cut
DVDs for $2
- Sandlot
- Bad Santa
- Princess Bride (Blu Ray)
- Godzilla
- Oblivion
- Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (40th Anniversary Edition)
- Mean Girls
- School of Rock
- Idiocracy
Storage
- WD Easystore 4TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive -- $80
- WD Easystore 8TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive -- $130 (Comes w/250 GB Cloud Storage)
- Samsung EVO PLus 32GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory -- $10
- Samsung EVO PLus 64GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory -- $20
- SanDisk Ultra PLUS 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory -- $30
Join the conversation