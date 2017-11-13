Best Buy Black Friday 2017 Ad Deals: TVs, Movies, And Tech On Sale

Black Friday is coming up soon, and that means a ton of deals on everything you could want. As expected, retailers have released their deals ahead of the big day, like Best Buy. With the doors opening at 5 PM on Thanksgiving evening--in some states--the retailer is offering up some big deals for TVs, movies, and more.

As far as TVs go, Best Buy has a 50-inch Sharp LED 4K television with Roku for $179.99. Normally, the television costs $500 and is currently on sale for $400 on the retailer's website. In addition, you can get a 60-inch LED 4K TV from Sony for $600, which currently costs $1,000. There is also some pretty decent deals on 4K players, with the most notable being the LG 4K player for $100. It's worth noting that most of the TVs sold on Black Friday aren't of the highest quality, so it may not be the best choice for your 4K gaming. You can check out television reviews on CNET to see if these deals are right for you.

If you're looking to add to your movie collection, the retailer has a ton of movies on sale, many of which come with a digital copy as well. The most notable of the bunch is The Princess Bride on Blu-Ray for $2. In addition, you can get some of the latest home releases on 4K for $10-15. Best Buy also has movie collections listed, but the retailer does not have the Black Friday prices listed.

Below, you'll find a list of Black Friday deals in TVs, movies, and tech that we think might be up your alley. You can check out the complete listing of deals on Best Buy's website. If you're looking for deals around video games and accessories, make sure to check out our comprehensive list of everything in gaming Best Buy has available for Black Friday.

Best Buy Black Friday 2017 Deals

Televisions

Sharp 50" LED 2160p Smart Ultra HD Roku TV -- $180

Sony 60" LED 2160p 4K TV -- $600

Samsung 50" LED 2160p Smart 4K TV -- $400

Toshiba 55" LED 55" 2160p 4K TV -- $280

Sony 65" LED Smart 4K TV -- $1,500

Sony 75" LED Smart 4K TV -- $2,000

Samsung 65" LED Smart 4K TV -- $750

Blu-Ray And Streaming Players

LG 4K HD 3D Blu-Ray Player -- $100

Sony Streaming 4K 3D Blu-Ray Player -- $150

Roku Premiere+ Media Player -- $50

Google Chromecast Ultra -- $54

Google Chromecast -- $20

Tech

GoPro Hero5 4K Camera w/Remote -- $350 (Comes w/$50 gift card)

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) -- $80

Google Home -- $80

Linksys Max Stream Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router -- $100

Linksys Dual-Band Wi-Fi Gaming Router with Killer Prioritization Engine -- $230

4K HD Movies for $10

Wonder Woman

Fate of the Furious

Transformers: The Last Knight

John Wick

Ex Machina

Furious 7

Fast & Furious 6

Cabin in the Woods

Conan the Barbarian

Kick-Ass

4K HD Movies for $15

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

John Wick 2

Spider-Man: Homecoming

War for the Planet of the Apes

Kong: Skull Island

Ghost in the Shell

The Dark Tower

Alien: Covenant

Power Rangers

Batman and Harley Quinn

The Mummy

XXX: Return of Xander Cage

Blu Rays for $7 and Under

Wonder Woman

Baby Driver

LEGO Batman

Kong: Skull Island

Batman v. Superman

John Wick

The Great Wall

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 1 (DVD only)

Batman: The Killing Joke

King Arthur

Elf

Mad Max: Fury Road

X-Men: Days of Future Past - The Rogue Cut

DVDs for $2

Sandlot

Bad Santa

Princess Bride (Blu Ray)

Godzilla

Oblivion

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (40th Anniversary Edition)

Mean Girls

School of Rock

Idiocracy

Storage