Special Edition Zelda-Themed 2DS Dresses The System Up As Link

If you're still in the market for a 3DS, a new version of the budget-priced 2DS line is on the way this holiday season. Today, Nintendo announced a Zelda-themed 2DS bundle, which will be available in stores in time for Black Friday.

The Link Edition 2DS sports a new color scheme inspired by the series' iconic hero, Link. It comes in green with a brown backside and yellow face buttons. It also comes pre-installed with the series' classic installment, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D, making it a good starting point for those who have yet to jump into Nintendo's long-running franchise. You can see an image of it below.

The Link Edition 2DS will retail for $80, the same price as other standard 2DS units. Unlike a typical 3DS, the 2DS doesn't have the ability to display stereoscopic 3D effects. The Link Edition 2DS is also the lowest-end model in the line, meaning it isn't compatible with a small handful of 3DS titles such as Xenoblade Chronicles 3D.

If you'd prefer to pick up the more powerful New 2DS XL, Nintendo is releasing a special edition Poke Ball-themed version later this week, on November 3. That model is compatible with all 3DS games and will cost $160. A limited SNES Edition New 3DS XL is also available on Amazon for $200. It's the highest-end 3DS model and includes a download code for the SNES classic, Super Mario Kart.