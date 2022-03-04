Best Switch Games For Kids In 2022: 35 Family-Friendly Titles To Play

In the five years since the Nintendo Switch released, the console has become absolutely loaded with great games, including plenty of entries in some of Nintendo's most popular franchises. Family-friendly games have always been part of Nintendo's DNA, and with the Switch becoming Nintendo's most successful home console ever, it's no surprise that there are more stellar games for kids on the Switch than any of the console's predecessors. We've rounded up the best Switch games for kids in 2022. Many of these games feature local multiplayer, so you and your kids can game together. Also, a decent number of these games aren't just the best Switch games for kids--they are some of the best Nintendo Switch games, period.

More Nintendo Switch best lists

Our list contains the obvious standouts but also some games that might not be on your radar. Games of all different genres are represented, too, and many of these Nintendo Switch games have co-op or multiplayer so you can tag along with your little ones.