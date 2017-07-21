  1. Destiny Dev Talks Call of Duty Inspiration; Ataribox Images! - GS News Roundup
  2. Zelda Breath Of The Wild's Eventide Island On Master Mode Gameplay
  3. Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 1 Dragonstone Breakdown!
  4. Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen - SDCC 17 Teaser Trailer
  5. Serial Cleaner - Mopping Up Murder Gameplay
  6. Twin Peaks Season 3 Episode 10 Breakdown - Laura Is The One
  7. GS News Update: Splatoon 2 Will Receive An Online Anime Series
  8. Watch Destiny 2's New Subclasses In Action
  9. Crypt of the NecroDancer Amplified DLC Gameplay
  10. GS News Update: Final Fantasy Fighting Game Beta Registration Opens
  11. Leatherface - Official Red Band Trailer
  12. Empyre: Lords of the Sea Gates - Announcement Trailer
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Review

Splatoon 2 Review

  • Coming Jul 21, 2017
    unreleased
  • Reviewed
  • NS
12 Comments

Not squidding around.

by on

Splatoon 2 is easy to love. It's colorful and quirky and unafraid to be different, and it's consistently a blast to play. As far as shooters go, its unique movement mechanics stand out and make each match exciting. And while the logistics of its multiplayer aren't perfect, Splatoon 2 is a vibrant and exuberant sequel with enough fresh additions and changes to set it apart from the original.

Like the first game, Splatoon 2 stars human-squid hybrids called Inklings. Their world is bright and filled with nautical puns both spoken and implied, and even just walking around and picking out new clothes is delightful. The shoe store is called Shella Fresh, for example, and cute fish-themed decor peppers the hub area. That extends to the gameplay, of course; your weapons shoot (or sometimes fling) ink, and you can instantly change into your squid form and swim through ink puddles to reload. Swimming also has a stealth element to it, since you're harder to see and faster, and therefore better equipped for surprise attacks. You can also ink walls and swim up them in squid form, which adds to your verticality in matches. In the standard multiplayer mode Turf War, you're tasked with inking more of the map than your opponents while also "splatting" them to limit their progress.

Multiplayer is undoubtedly the main draw of Splatoon 2, but both new and returning players should absolutely try the new-and-improved single player mode before jumping into any matches. Unlike in the first game, where you could only use the standard Splattershot gun in the campaign, Splatoon 2's serves as a fantastic introduction to all the basic weapon types you'll have access to--and it's much more robust, with collectibles that require a sharp eye to find and creative platforming challenges that really showcase how unique Splatoon 2's movement is for the shooter genre. And while it starts out a bit basic, each level builds on the last and requires clever application of your knowledge to complete. Grinding on rails while shooting targets, then switching to your squid form and successfully landing a tricky jump is satisfying not just because it's fun and cool but because it really feels like you've mastered Splatoon 2's new mechanics.

Unfortunately, not all of the single player campaign's lessons make it into the multiplayer. Most notably, rail grinding, which is the standout from single player, isn't possible on Moray Towers' rails. That in particular feels like a missed opportunity, especially since that map is returning from the first game. However, getting to use a wide variety of weapons in single player makes the transition to multiplayer easier, and subtle tweaks to weapons and gear, like faster movement with the roller, add a layer of new strategy for veteran players. On top of that, the majority of the maps are new, and favorites include Inkblot Art Academy and The Reef, both of which have several vertical levels that result in intense struggles for control of the higher ground.

The only multiplayer mode for non-ranked matches is Turf War, which is consistently so much fun that only having one casual mode isn't really a problem. Covering the most ground with your ink is a simple enough concept, but skillful movement, well-timed inking, and the right strategy for your weapon all work together to give each match more depth. There are some wrinkles with the logistics of these regular battles: there's no way to change your weapon once you're in a lobby, so you're stuck with whatever team composition you get, and you can't guarantee you'll be on the same team as any friends who join your lobby. But, as the most laid-back of the multiplayer options, Turf Wars' quick games and random team assignments make it easy to jump in and out and have fun without too much pressure. It might be frustrating when your team of randoms doesn't seem to know what they're doing, but the fast-paced struggle to cover turf with your team's ink is as exhilarating as ever.

Ranked battles return with Tower Control, Rainmaker, and Splat Zones. Each mode is similar to game types you might be familiar with in other team shooters; Tower Control consists of escorting a tower to a goal, Rainmaker is like reverse capture the flag, and Splat Zones requires you to "control" specific areas for a certain amount of time by covering them with your team's ink. Unfortunately, the lobbies for ranked matches haven't been populated enough for us to play them ahead of launch, but based on our experience with the first game, we can expect these modes to work essentially the same way. Splatoon's ink mechanics make these modes feel different from other games, and the focus on specific objectives is great for competitive players who want something more than the informal structure of Turf War.

No Caption Provided
Gallery image 1Gallery image 2Gallery image 3Gallery image 4Gallery image 5

There's also a new co-op mode called Salmon Run that lets you play alongside one to three friends in a horde environment. It's surprisingly challenging and requires more strategy and finesse than Turf War by far. Even on lower difficulties, my groups struggled against minibosses that require specific strategies to take out--they're less threatening than the single-player bosses but hard to deal with in high volumes. Successfully clearing the waves was satisfying knowing that we had to have worked well as a team in order to survive. In addition to the updated single-player campaign, this is another mode that shows off what's so great about Splatoon 2's unique gameplay in ways that PvP multiplayer doesn't.

The biggest problems with the original Splatoon's multiplayer were limited matchmaking and a lack of voice chat, which made team strategy extremely cumbersome and difficult. While regular battles still lack shooter matchmaking mainstays like parties, there's a new mode called League Battle that lets you group up with either one or three other friends and play together in a more competitive environment. League battles include the same modes as ranked but don't affect your solo rank, which is a great option if your skills aren't quite in line with your friends'. That said, voice chat is still a problem--you have to use a phone app to communicate, which is inelegant at best and ridiculous for a modern team-based game. There's no good reason it couldn't have been included in-game.

At first glance, Splatoon 2 seems very similar to the first game. But all the small changes, and even the bigger ones in single player and League Battles, make for a fresh take on the already unique shooter. If you played a lot of the original, the sequel has enough to keep you coming back, and if you're new to the game, it's a fantastic place to jump in.

    • View Comments (12)
    Splatoon 2

    Splatoon 2 / Nintendo Switch

    The Good
    Single-player campaign provides a skill challenge that showcases Splatoon's unique mechanics
    PvP multiplayer is still a blast and is made fresh by new maps and tweaks to weapon strategies
    League Battle introduces a mode with more matchmaking structure to PvP multiplayer
    The vibrant, nautical-themed world is delightful even if you're just shopping for new gear
    The Bad
    Interesting new mechanics from single player don't really show up in multiplayer
    You're still unable to change your weapon and gear while in a lobby, which can lead to frustrating team composition
    No in-game support for voice chat makes multiplayer more complicated than it has to be
    8
    Great
    About GameSpot's Reviews

    About the Author

    kallie

    Kallie spent just over a week playing Splatoon 2, finding all the collectibles in the single-player campaign and reaching level 13 in multiplayer. A complementary code was provided for the purposes of this review.

    More GameSpot Reviews

    Load Comments

    Splatoon 2 More Info

    Follow
  • Coming Jul 21, 2017
    unreleased
    • Nintendo Switch
    The squid-like Inklings return in Splatoon 2, a colorful and chaotic 4 vs. 4 action shooter.
    Developed by:
    Nintendo
    Published by:
    Nintendo
    Genre(s):
    Third-Person, 3D, Action, Shooter
    Content is generally suitable for ages 10 and up. May contain more cartoon, fantasy or mild violence, mild language and/or minimal suggestive themes.
    Everyone 10+