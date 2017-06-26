The Evolution Of Xbox Consoles

Before the original Xbox was released in 2001, many doubted Microsoft's chances to compete in the video game console business. Up until that point, the company had been primarily a PC software vendor, and there hadn't been room for four major consoles. It also had to compete against the PlayStation 2 and GameCube at the time. Despite the initial stiff competition and several pitfalls along the way, the Xbox brand has made significant strides over the past 15 years to become a household name in the hardware world and a significant pillar of Microsoft's business. It has since sold well over 100 million consoles.

Let's take a walk down memory lane as we chronologically look back at all of Microsoft's consoles, hardware redesigns, and major peripherals.

Table of Contents

