All The Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Games
Here are the 320-plus games currently available in the backwards compatibility program.
[Updated May 22 with three Japan-only games]
The Xbox One's backwards compatibility feature, introduced in November 2015, lets you play Xbox 360 games on the new console. But what games are available? We've now rounded them all up--and we'll continue to update this post as new games are made available.
Microsoft has promised that "hundreds" are still on the way.
Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Lineup (As of May 22, 2017):
New titles are bolded
- 3D Ultra Minigolf Adventures (added April 20, 2017)
- A Kingdom for Keflings
- A World of Keflings
- Aegis Wing
- Age of Booty
- Alan Wake
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien Hominid HD
- Altered Beast
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Arkanoid Live
- Army of Two
- Assassin's Creed
- Assassin's Creed II
- Assassin's Creed Revelations
- Assassin's Creed Rogue
- Assault Heroes 2 (added April 25, 2017)
- Asteroids & Deluxe
- AstroPop
- Aqua
- Babel Rising
- Band of Bugs (added May 5, 2017)
- Banjo Kazooie: Nuts n Bolts
- Banjo Tooie
- Banjo Kazooie
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlefield 3
- BattleBlock Theater
- Battlestations: Midway
- Bayonetta
- Beat'n Groovy
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Bellator: MMA Onslaught
- Beyond Good & Evil HD
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- BioShock
- BioShock 2
- BioShock Infinite
- Bloodforge
- Blood Knights
- Blood of the Werewolf
- BloodRayne: Betrayal
- Blue Dragon
- Bomberman Live: Battlefest
- Boom Boom Rocket
- Borderlands
- Borderlands 2
- Bound by Flame
- Braid
- Brain Challenge
- Bullet Soul (added May 5, 2017)
- Bullet Soul - Infinite Burst (added May 5, 2017)
- Bully: Scholarship Edition
- Burnout Paradise
- Cabela's Alaskan Adventures (added April 27, 2017)
- Cabela's Dangerous Hunts 2013 (added April 27, 2017)
- Cabela's Hunting Expeditions (added April 27, 2017)
- Cabela's Survival: Shadows of Katmai (added April 27, 2017)
- Call of Duty 2
- Call of Duty 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II (added April 11, 2017)
- Call of Duty: World at War
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet
- Carcassonne
- Cars 2
- Castle Crashers
- Castlestorm
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Catherine
- The Cave
- Centipede & Millipede
- Civilization: Revolution (added April 4, 2017)
- Clannad
- Commanders: Attack of the Genos (added April 25, 2017)
- Comic Jumper
- Comix Zone
- Condemned
- Contra (added April 20, 2017)
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Crazy Taxi
- Crystal Quest
- Crystal Defenders
- Dark Souls
- Dark Void
- Darksiders
- Darksiders II
- Daytona USA
- de Blob 2
- Dead Rising 2: Case West
- Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2 (added April 27, 2017)
- Dead Space 3 (added April 27, 2017)
- Dead Space Ignition
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deathspank: Thongs of Virtue
- Defense Grid
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut
- Dig Dug
- Dirt 3
- Dirt Showdown
- Discs of Tron
- Disney Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- Domino Master
- Doom
- Doom II
- Doom 3: BFG Edition
- Doritos Crash Course
- Double Dragon: Neon
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon's Lair
- DuckTales Remastered
- Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
- Dungeon Siege III
- E4: Every Extend Extra Extreme
- Earthworm Jim HD
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Encleverment Experiment
- Escape Dead Island
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 3 (added March 30, 2017)
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Flashback
- Flock
- Forza Horizon
- Fret Nice
- Frogger
- Frogger 2
- FunTown Mahjong
- Galaga
- Galaga Legions
- Galaga Legions DX
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Gatling Gears
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved
- Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2 (added May 2, 2017)
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions (added May 2, 2017)
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Gin Rummy (added April 20, 2017)
- Golden Axe
- Go! Go! Break Steady
- Golf: Tee It Up (added April 20, 2017)
- Grand Theft Auto IV
- Grid 2
- Gripshift
- Guardian Heroes
- Gunstar Heroes
- Guwange
- Gyromancer
- Half-Minute Hero: Super Mega Neo Climax
- Halo: Reach
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo Wars
- Hard Corps: Uprising (added May 5, 2017)
- Hardwood Backgammon
- Hardwood Hearts
- Hardwood Spades
- Harms Way (added May 5, 2017)
- Haunted House
- Heavy Weapon
- Hexic 2
- Hexic HD
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hydro Thunder
- I Am Alive
- Ikaruga
- Injustice: Gods Among Us + disc-only Ultimate Edition
- Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet (added April 4, 2017)
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
- Iron Brigade
- Jeremy McGrath's Offroad
- Jet Set Radio
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joe Danger Special Edition
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Joust
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Juju
- Jurassic Park: The Game
- Just Cause 2
- Kameo
- Kane & Lynch 2
- Killer Is Dead
- The King of Fighters '98
- The King of Fighters 2002
- Lazy Raiders
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Lego Batman
- Lego Indiana Jones
- Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Limbo
- Lode Runner
- Lost Odyssey
- Lumines Live!
- Luxor 2
- Mad Tracks
- Magic: The Gathering 2012
- Mars: War Logs
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- The Maw
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Meet the Robinsons
- Mega Man 9
- Mega Man 10
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Midway Arcade Origins
- Might & Magic Clash of Heroes
- Military Madness
- Mirror's Edge
- Missile Command
- Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine
- Monday Night Combat
- Monkey Island: SE
- Monkey Island 2: SE
- Moon Diver
- Motocross Madness
- Ms. Splosion Man
- Ms Pac-Man
- Mutant Blobs Attack
- Mutant Storm Empire
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
- N+
- NBA Jam: On Fire Edition
- Neogeo Battle Coliseum
- Nights Into Dreams
- Of Orcs and Men
- Omega Five
- Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
- Operation Flashpoint: Red River
- The Orange Box
- Outland
- Pac-Man
- Pac-Man C.E
- Pac-Man CE DX+
- Pac-Man Museum
- Peggle
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
- Pinball FX
- Planets Under Attack
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Poker Smash
- Portal: Still Alive
- Portal 2
- Prince of Persia
- Pure
- Putty Squad
- Puzzle Quest
- Puzzle Quest 2
- Puzzle Quest: Galactrix
- QIX++ Puzzlegeddon
- Rage
- Raskulls
- Rayman 3 HD
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds
- RoboBlitz (added April 20, 2017)
- Rocket Knight
- R-Type Dimensions
- Runner 2
- Sacred 3
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row IV
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time & Space
- Sam & Max Save the World
- Samurai Shodown II
- Scarygirl
- Scrap Metal
- Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
- Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
- Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
- Shadow Complex
- Shadowrun
- Shadows of the Damned
- Shank 2
- Shred Nebula
- Shotest Shogi
- Silent Hill: Downpour
- Skate 3
- Skullgirls
- Skydive
- Small Arms
- Soltrio Solitaire
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic & Knuckles
- Sonic CD
- Sonic The Fighters
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Sonic The Hedgehog 3
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode 1
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode II
- Soulcalibur
- Soulcalibur II
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Ark
- Space Giraffe
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene
- Spelunky
- The Splatters
- Splosion Man
- SSX
- Stacking
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
- Steins; Gate 比翼恋理のだーりん (Japan only)
- Steins; Gate (オリジナル版) (Japan only)
- Steins; Gate 線形拘束のフェノグラム (Japan-only, requires game disc)
- Strania
- Street Fighter IV
- Stuntman: Ignition
- Super Meat Boy
- Supreme Commander 2
- Syberia
- Tekken 6
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- Texas Hold 'Em
- Ticket to Ride
- TimeShift (added April 25, 2017)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2
- Torchlight
- Tour de France 2009
- Tour de France 2011
- Toy Soldiers
- Toy Soldiers Cold War
- Toy Story 3
- Tower Bloxx Deluxe
- Trials HD
- Trine 2
- Tron: Evolution
- Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
- Unbound Saga
- Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
- Wolfenstein 3D
- World Puzzle
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown
- Zuma
- Zuma's Revenge!
Don't see your favorite game here? Back in November, Microsoft said it is holding discussions with all major publishers and developers to possibly bring their games to the program. However, the decision about whether or not a game is added to the lineup ultimately comes down to individual publishers.
What do you make of the lineup so far? And what games would you like to see added in the future? Let us know in the comments below!
