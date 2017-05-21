All The Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Games

[Updated May 22 with three Japan-only games]

The Xbox One's backwards compatibility feature, introduced in November 2015, lets you play Xbox 360 games on the new console. But what games are available? We've now rounded them all up--and we'll continue to update this post as new games are made available.

Microsoft has promised that "hundreds" are still on the way.

Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Lineup (As of May 22, 2017):

New titles are bolded

3D Ultra Minigolf Adventures (added April 20, 2017)

A Kingdom for Keflings

A World of Keflings

Aegis Wing

Age of Booty

Alan Wake

Alan Wake's American Nightmare

Alice: Madness Returns

Alien Hominid HD

Altered Beast

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Arkanoid Live

Army of Two

Assassin's Creed

Assassin's Creed II

Assassin's Creed Revelations

Assassin's Creed Rogue

Assault Heroes 2 (added April 25, 2017)

Asteroids & Deluxe

AstroPop

Aqua

Babel Rising

Band of Bugs (added May 5, 2017)

Banjo Kazooie: Nuts n Bolts

Banjo Tooie

Banjo Kazooie

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlefield 3

BattleBlock Theater

Battlestations: Midway

Bayonetta

Beat'n Groovy

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Bellator: MMA Onslaught

Beyond Good & Evil HD

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

BioShock

BioShock 2

BioShock Infinite

Bloodforge

Blood Knights

Blood of the Werewolf

BloodRayne: Betrayal

Blue Dragon

Bomberman Live: Battlefest

Boom Boom Rocket

Borderlands

Borderlands 2

Bound by Flame

Braid

Brain Challenge

Bullet Soul (added May 5, 2017)

Bullet Soul - Infinite Burst (added May 5, 2017)

Bully: Scholarship Edition

Burnout Paradise

Cabela's Alaskan Adventures (added April 27, 2017)

Cabela's Dangerous Hunts 2013 (added April 27, 2017)

Cabela's Hunting Expeditions (added April 27, 2017)

Cabela's Survival: Shadows of Katmai (added April 27, 2017)

Call of Duty 2

Call of Duty 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Black Ops II (added April 11, 2017)

Call of Duty: World at War

Call of Juarez Gunslinger

Capcom Arcade Cabinet

Carcassonne

Cars 2

Castle Crashers

Castlestorm

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Catherine

The Cave

Centipede & Millipede

Civilization: Revolution (added April 4, 2017)

Clannad

Commanders: Attack of the Genos (added April 25, 2017)

Comic Jumper

Comix Zone

Condemned

Contra (added April 20, 2017)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Crazy Taxi

Crystal Quest

Crystal Defenders

Dark Souls

Dark Void

Darksiders

Darksiders II

Daytona USA

de Blob 2

Dead Rising 2: Case West

Dead Rising 2: Case Zero

Dead Space

Dead Space 2 (added April 27, 2017)

Dead Space 3 (added April 27, 2017)

Dead Space Ignition

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deathspank: Thongs of Virtue

Defense Grid

Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut

Dig Dug

Dirt 3

Dirt Showdown

Discs of Tron

Disney Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

Domino Master

Doom

Doom II

Doom 3: BFG Edition

Doritos Crash Course

Double Dragon: Neon

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon's Lair

DuckTales Remastered

Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara

Dungeon Siege III

E4: Every Extend Extra Extreme

Earthworm Jim HD

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Encleverment Experiment

Escape Dead Island

Fable II

Fable III

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 3 (added March 30, 2017)

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

Final Fight: Double Impact

Flashback

Flock

Forza Horizon

Fret Nice

Frogger

Frogger 2

FunTown Mahjong

Galaga

Galaga Legions

Galaga Legions DX

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Gatling Gears

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2 (added May 2, 2017)

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions (added May 2, 2017)

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

Gin Rummy (added April 20, 2017)

Golden Axe

Go! Go! Break Steady

Golf: Tee It Up (added April 20, 2017)

Grand Theft Auto IV

Grid 2

Gripshift

Guardian Heroes

Gunstar Heroes

Guwange

Gyromancer

Half-Minute Hero: Super Mega Neo Climax

Halo: Reach

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo Wars

Hard Corps: Uprising (added May 5, 2017)

Hardwood Backgammon

Hardwood Hearts

Hardwood Spades

Harms Way (added May 5, 2017)

Haunted House

Heavy Weapon

Hexic 2

Hexic HD

Hitman: Absolution

Hydro Thunder

I Am Alive

Ikaruga

Injustice: Gods Among Us + disc-only Ultimate Edition

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet (added April 4, 2017)

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos

Iron Brigade

Jeremy McGrath's Offroad

Jet Set Radio

Jetpac Refuelled

Joe Danger Special Edition

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Joust

Joy Ride Turbo

Juju

Jurassic Park: The Game

Just Cause 2

Kameo

Kane & Lynch 2

Killer Is Dead

The King of Fighters '98

The King of Fighters 2002

Lazy Raiders

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

Lego Batman

Lego Indiana Jones

Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Limbo

Lode Runner

Lost Odyssey

Lumines Live!

Luxor 2

Mad Tracks

Magic: The Gathering 2012

Mars: War Logs

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

The Maw

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Meet the Robinsons

Mega Man 9

Mega Man 10

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug XX

Midway Arcade Origins

Might & Magic Clash of Heroes

Military Madness

Mirror's Edge

Missile Command

Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine

Monday Night Combat

Monkey Island: SE

Monkey Island 2: SE

Moon Diver

Motocross Madness

Ms. Splosion Man

Ms Pac-Man

Mutant Blobs Attack

Mutant Storm Empire

MX vs. ATV Reflex

N+

NBA Jam: On Fire Edition

Neogeo Battle Coliseum

Nights Into Dreams

Of Orcs and Men

Omega Five

Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising

Operation Flashpoint: Red River

The Orange Box

Outland

Pac-Man

Pac-Man C.E

Pac-Man CE DX+

Pac-Man Museum

Peggle

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Phantasy Star II

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds

Pinball FX

Planets Under Attack

Plants vs. Zombies

Poker Smash

Portal: Still Alive

Portal 2

Prince of Persia

Pure

Putty Squad

Puzzle Quest

Puzzle Quest 2

Puzzle Quest: Galactrix

QIX++ Puzzlegeddon

Rage

Raskulls

Rayman 3 HD

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Red Dead Redemption

Red Faction: Battlegrounds

RoboBlitz (added April 20, 2017)

Rocket Knight

R-Type Dimensions

Runner 2

Sacred 3

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row IV

Sam & Max: Beyond Time & Space

Sam & Max Save the World

Samurai Shodown II

Scarygirl

Scrap Metal

Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.

Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World

Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage

Shadow Complex

Shadowrun

Shadows of the Damned

Shank 2

Shred Nebula

Shotest Shogi

Silent Hill: Downpour

Skate 3

Skullgirls

Skydive

Small Arms

Soltrio Solitaire

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic & Knuckles

Sonic CD

Sonic The Fighters

Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode 1

Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode II

Soulcalibur

Soulcalibur II

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Ark

Space Giraffe

Space Invaders Infinity Gene

Spelunky

The Splatters

Splosion Man

SSX

Stacking

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Steins; Gate 比翼恋理のだーりん (Japan only)

Steins; Gate (オリジナル版) (Japan only)

Steins; Gate 線形拘束のフェノグラム (Japan-only, requires game disc)

Strania

Street Fighter IV

Stuntman: Ignition

Super Meat Boy

Supreme Commander 2

Syberia

Tekken 6

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Texas Hold 'Em

Ticket to Ride

TimeShift (added April 25, 2017)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2

Torchlight

Tour de France 2009

Tour de France 2011

Toy Soldiers

Toy Soldiers Cold War

Toy Story 3

Tower Bloxx Deluxe

Trials HD

Trine 2

Tron: Evolution

Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon

Unbound Saga

Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

Wolfenstein 3D

World Puzzle

XCOM: Enemy Unknown

Zuma

Zuma's Revenge!

Don't see your favorite game here? Back in November, Microsoft said it is holding discussions with all major publishers and developers to possibly bring their games to the program. However, the decision about whether or not a game is added to the lineup ultimately comes down to individual publishers.

What do you make of the lineup so far? And what games would you like to see added in the future? Let us know in the comments below!