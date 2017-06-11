E3 2017: Xbox One X Is Microsoft's Smallest Console Yet

It looks a lot like a black Xbox One S.

Last updated by on

Microsoft has revealed the look of its upcoming Xbox One X console. Formerly known as Xbox Project Scorpio, Microsoft says that the Xbox One X is the company's smallest console to date.

In terms of aesthetics, the console looks a lot like a black version of the Xbox One S.

No Caption Provided

Microsoft asserts that the Xbox One X will be the world's most powerful console. It is set to release on November 7, 2017.

Click here for more of our comprehensive E3 coverage.

Filed under:
E3 2017
Xbox
Gametech
    •   View Comments (2)
    Join the conversation
    There are 2 comments about this story
    Load Comments (2)