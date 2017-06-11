E3 2017: Xbox One X Is Microsoft's Smallest Console Yet
It looks a lot like a black Xbox One S.
Microsoft has revealed the look of its upcoming Xbox One X console. Formerly known as Xbox Project Scorpio, Microsoft says that the Xbox One X is the company's smallest console to date.
In terms of aesthetics, the console looks a lot like a black version of the Xbox One S.
Microsoft asserts that the Xbox One X will be the world's most powerful console. It is set to release on November 7, 2017.
