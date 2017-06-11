E3 is upon us, and Microsoft is due to unveil its new Xbox Scorpio console. We already know a decent amount about the new device, from its specs to what its dev kit looks like. But we don't know many games confirmed to take advantage of the platform's extra power.

Here, we're gathering together a list of all the games at E3 confirmed to get Scorpio support; we will continue to update this story as more titles are revealed. For more, you can also check out our list of all the games confirmed for E3 2017.

All The Xbox Scorpio Games Confirmed