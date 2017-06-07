With E3 right around the corner, we're putting together lists of all the games you can expect to see at the big-time gaming show. This list is for all the games for on every major platform.

We will continue to update this story as more titles are revealed. Keep checking back for our lists for all the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games confirmed for E3 2017.

E3 2017 runs June 13-15, with briefings from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft planned for the days before the show kicks off.

All The Games Confirmed For E3 2017

Absolver

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Agents of Mayhem

Assassin's Creed

Aven Colony

Battalion 1944

Battlefield 1: In the Name of Tsar (DLC 2)

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game

Call of Duty: WWII

Code Vein

Crackdown 3

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

The Crew 2

Days Gone

Destiny 2

Detroit: Become Human

Dirt 4

Dragon Quest XI

Elder Scrolls Legends

The Escapists 2

F1 2017

FIFA 18

Fable Fortune

Far Cry 5

Genesis Alpha One

Gigantic

God of War

Gran Turismo Sport

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope

Hunt: Showdown

Insurgency: Sandstorm

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Madden NFL 18

Madden NFL Mobile

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Micro Machines World Series

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

NBA Live 18

NBA Live Mobile

Need for Speed: Payback

Phantom Dust

Project Cars 2

Project Octopath Traveler

Project Prelude Rune

Quake Champions

Sea of Thieves

The Sims Mobile

Sonic Forces

Sonic Mania

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

SpellForce 3

Spider-Man

Splatoon 2

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

State of Decay 2

Sundered

Super Mario Odyssey

Titanfall 2

Total War: Warhammer II

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Vampyr

Yoku's Island Express



