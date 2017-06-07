All The Games Confirmed For E3 2017
Here's a list of all the games we know are coming to the big-time gaming show.
With E3 right around the corner, we're putting together lists of all the games you can expect to see at the big-time gaming show. This list is for all the games for on every major platform.
We will continue to update this story as more titles are revealed. Keep checking back for our lists for all the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games confirmed for E3 2017.
E3 2017 runs June 13-15, with briefings from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft planned for the days before the show kicks off.
- Absolver
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Agents of Mayhem
- Assassin's Creed
- Aven Colony
- Battalion 1944
- Battlefield 1: In the Name of Tsar (DLC 2)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Code Vein
- Crackdown 3
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- The Crew 2
- Days Gone
- Destiny 2
- Detroit: Become Human
- Dirt 4
- Dragon Quest XI
- Elder Scrolls Legends
- The Escapists 2
- F1 2017
- FIFA 18
- Fable Fortune
- Far Cry 5
- Genesis Alpha One
- Gigantic
- God of War
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope
- Hunt: Showdown
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Madden NFL 18
- Madden NFL Mobile
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Micro Machines World Series
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- NBA Live 18
- NBA Live Mobile
- Need for Speed: Payback
- Phantom Dust
- Project Cars 2
- Project Octopath Traveler
- Project Prelude Rune
- Quake Champions
- Sea of Thieves
- The Sims Mobile
- Sonic Forces
- Sonic Mania
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- SpellForce 3
- Spider-Man
- Splatoon 2
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes
- State of Decay 2
- Sundered
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Titanfall 2
- Total War: Warhammer II
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Vampyr
- Yoku's Island Express
