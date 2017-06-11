E3 2017: 6 Things We Learned About Xbox One X

The Microsoft console was previously codenamed Project Scorpio, and despite rumors that it might be called Xbox Scorpio or Xbox S, we learned from the company's E3 2017 press conference that the upcoming console will officially be called Xbox One X. What's slightly interesting about the name is that its acronym spells out XBOX.

While we already knew that it would feature an 8-core AMD SOC outfitted with an integrated GPU capable of delivering six teraflops of performance when we covered its tech specs, we also learned a bunch of new details about the system, which include its price, release date, design, and more.