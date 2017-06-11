Console Specs Compared: Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, Switch, And Xbox One S
All the revealed specs, prices, and release-date information on Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft’s new consoles.
Update: Project Scorpio has been fully unveiled as Xbox One X. Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference reveal of the system revealed some new details, although the specs remain locked to what we heard about previously. You can check out our comparison of the various current-gen systems, including Xbox One X and PS4 Pro, below.
Original Story: With Microsoft revealing more information on Xbox One X, we have updated our console specs compared story to include the latest information on Microsoft's upcoming system. Specs, features, and prices for all the modern consoles are condensed in our comprehensive chart below.
|Xbox One
|Xbox One S
|Xbox One X
|Playstation 4
|PlayStation 4 Slim
|PlayStation 4 Pro
|Switch
|CPU
|1.75GHz 8-core AMD custom “Jaguar” CPU
|1.75GHz 8-core AMD custom “Jaguar” CPU
|2.3GHz 8-core AMD custom “Jaguar” CPU
|1.6GHz 8-core AMD custom “Jaguar” CPU
|1.6GHz 8-core AMD custom “Jaguar” CPU
|2.1GHz 8-core AMD custom “Jaguar” CPU
|1020MHz Nvidia custom Tegra SOC
|GPU
|Integrated AMD graphics clocked at 853MHz with 1.31 teraflops of performance
|Integrated AMD graphics clocked at 914MHz
|Integrated AMD graphics with 6 teraflops of performance
|Integrated AMD graphics clocked at 800MHz with 1.84 teraflops of performance
|Integrated AMD graphics clocked at 800MHz with 1.84 teraflops of performance
|Integrated AMD Polaris graphics with 4.2 teraflops of performance
|768MHz (docked)/307.2MHz (undocked) Nvidia custom Tegra SOC
|RAM
|8GB DDR3
|8GB DDR3
|12GB GDDR5
|8GB GDDR5
|8GB GDDR5
|8GB GDDR5
|4GB
|Storage
|500GB (5,400rpm) hard drive, supports external hard drive storage
|500GB, 1TB, 2TB (5,400rpm) hard drive options, supports external hard drive storage
|1TB
|500GB (5,400rpm) hard drive. Storage drive can be swapped
|500GB (5,400rpm) hard drive. Storage drive can be swapped
|1TB
|32GB. Storage can be expanded via MicroSDXC card.
|Dimensions
|13.1x10.8x3.1 inches
|11.6x8.9x2.5 inches
|11.8x9.5x2.4 inches
|12.1x10.8x2.0 inches
|11x10x1.5 inches
|12.8x11.6x2.1 inches
|4x6.8x2.1 inches/4x9.4x.54 inches (with Joy-Con attached)
|Weight
|7.8 pounds
|6.4 pounds
|8.4 pounds
|6.2 pounds
|4.6 pounds
|7.2 pounds
|.72 pounds/.87 pounds (with Joy-Con controllers attached)
|Color
|Black
|Black and white
|Black
|Black or white
|Black
|Black
|Black (Joy-Con controllers are also available in red/blue)
|Optical Drive
|Blu-ray/DVD
|4K/HDR Blu-ray drive
|4K/HDR Blu-ray drive
|Blu-ray/DVD
|Blu-ray/DVD
|Blu-ray/DVD
|NA
|Networking
|Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi A/B/G/N 2.4GHz and 5GHz
|Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi A/B/G/N/AC 2.4GHz and 5GHz
Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac dual band 2.4GHz and 5GHz
|Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11 B/G/N, 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 2.1
|Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11 B/G/N/AC, Bluetooth 4.0
Gigabit Ethernet802.11A/B/G/N/AC Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
Wireless LAN (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compliant) / Bluetooth 4.1 (TV mode only. A wired LAN connection is possible through the use of a commercially available wired LAN adapter.)
|Internet Subscription
|Xbox Live required to play online
|Xbox Live required to play online
|Xbox Live required to play online
|PS Plus required to play online
|PS Plus required to play online
|PS Plus required to play online
|Nintendo Switch Online Service required to play online
|Ports
|Power, HDMI in, HDMI out, 3x USB 3.0, S/PDIF, Kinect port, IR out
|Power, HDMI 2.0a in, HDMI 2.0a out, 3x USB 3.0, S/PDIF, IR out
|Power, HDMI 2.0a in, HDMI 2.0a out, 3x USB 3.0, S/PDIF, IR out
|HDMI, analog-AV out, 2xUSB 3.0, AUX, S/PDIF
|HDMI, analog-AV out, 2xUSB 3.1, AUX
|HDMI, 3x USB 3.1, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x PS Camera
|Game Card, Audio Jack, SD card slot, USB-C, HDMI out, 2x USB port (on dock)
|Integrated Display
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|6.2-inch 1280x720 resolution multi-touch capacitive display
|4K Support
|No
|Yes (video playback only)
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|HDR Support
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|TBC
|Release Date
|November 22, 2013
|August 2, 2016
|November 7, 2017
|November 15, 2013
|September 15, 2016
|November 10, 2016
|March 3, 2017
|Release Price
|$499.99
|$299.99 (500GB), $349.99 (1TB), $399.99 (2TB)
|$499.99
|$399.99
|$299.99
|$399.99
|$299.99
|Current Price
|$249.99
|$299.99
|$499.99
|$349.99
|$299.99
|$399.99
|NA
We’ve highlighted a few interesting tidbits below:
Which console is the most powerful? On paper, Microsoft's Xbox One X console is poised to become the most powerful system with its 6 teraflops of performance, but it isn’t slated to release until November 7, 2017. As of today, the PS4 Pro is arguably the most powerful console on the market, offering 4.2 teraflops of performance.
Which console offers the most storage space? The console that currently offers the most storage space out of the box is the 2TB version of the Xbox One S. It’s worth mentioning that you can swap out the storage drives on the PlayStation 4 consoles, which is something Xbox One systems currently can’t do. The Switch also features expandable storage via its MicroSDXC card slot.
Which console is the heaviest? Since we have all the specifications of the Xbox One X, we now know it's the heaviest console of the bunch despite being compact, weighing in at 8.4 pounds.
