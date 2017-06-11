Console Specs Compared: Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, Switch, And Xbox One S

Update: Project Scorpio has been fully unveiled as Xbox One X. Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference reveal of the system revealed some new details, although the specs remain locked to what we heard about previously. You can check out our comparison of the various current-gen systems, including Xbox One X and PS4 Pro, below.

Original Story: With Microsoft revealing more information on Xbox One X, we have updated our console specs compared story to include the latest information on Microsoft's upcoming system. Specs, features, and prices for all the modern consoles are condensed in our comprehensive chart below.

Xbox One Xbox One S Xbox One X Playstation 4 PlayStation 4 Slim PlayStation 4 Pro Switch CPU 1.75GHz 8-core AMD custom “Jaguar” CPU 1.75GHz 8-core AMD custom “Jaguar” CPU 2.3GHz 8-core AMD custom “Jaguar” CPU 1.6GHz 8-core AMD custom “Jaguar” CPU 1.6GHz 8-core AMD custom “Jaguar” CPU 2.1GHz 8-core AMD custom “Jaguar” CPU 1020MHz Nvidia custom Tegra SOC GPU Integrated AMD graphics clocked at 853MHz with 1.31 teraflops of performance Integrated AMD graphics clocked at 914MHz Integrated AMD graphics with 6 teraflops of performance Integrated AMD graphics clocked at 800MHz with 1.84 teraflops of performance Integrated AMD graphics clocked at 800MHz with 1.84 teraflops of performance Integrated AMD Polaris graphics with 4.2 teraflops of performance 768MHz (docked)/307.2MHz (undocked) Nvidia custom Tegra SOC RAM 8GB DDR3 8GB DDR3 12GB GDDR5 8GB GDDR5 8GB GDDR5 8GB GDDR5 4GB Storage 500GB (5,400rpm) hard drive, supports external hard drive storage 500GB, 1TB, 2TB (5,400rpm) hard drive options, supports external hard drive storage 1TB 500GB (5,400rpm) hard drive. Storage drive can be swapped 500GB (5,400rpm) hard drive. Storage drive can be swapped 1TB 32GB. Storage can be expanded via MicroSDXC card. Dimensions 13.1x10.8x3.1 inches 11.6x8.9x2.5 inches 11.8x9.5x2.4 inches 12.1x10.8x2.0 inches 11x10x1.5 inches 12.8x11.6x2.1 inches 4x6.8x2.1 inches/4x9.4x.54 inches (with Joy-Con attached) Weight 7.8 pounds 6.4 pounds 8.4 pounds 6.2 pounds 4.6 pounds 7.2 pounds .72 pounds/.87 pounds (with Joy-Con controllers attached) Color Black Black and white Black Black or white Black Black Black (Joy-Con controllers are also available in red/blue) Optical Drive Blu-ray/DVD 4K/HDR Blu-ray drive 4K/HDR Blu-ray drive Blu-ray/DVD Blu-ray/DVD Blu-ray/DVD NA Networking Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi A/B/G/N 2.4GHz and 5GHz Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi A/B/G/N/AC 2.4GHz and 5GHz Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac dual band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11 B/G/N, 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 2.1 Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11 B/G/N/AC, Bluetooth 4.0 Gigabit Ethernet 802.11A/B/G/N/AC Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 Wireless LAN (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compliant) / Bluetooth 4.1 (TV mode only. A wired LAN connection is possible through the use of a commercially available wired LAN adapter.) Internet Subscription Xbox Live required to play online Xbox Live required to play online Xbox Live required to play online PS Plus required to play online PS Plus required to play online PS Plus required to play online Nintendo Switch Online Service required to play online Ports Power, HDMI in, HDMI out, 3x USB 3.0, S/PDIF, Kinect port, IR out Power, HDMI 2.0a in, HDMI 2.0a out, 3x USB 3.0, S/PDIF, IR out Power, HDMI 2.0a in, HDMI 2.0a out, 3x USB 3.0, S/PDIF, IR out HDMI, analog-AV out, 2xUSB 3.0, AUX, S/PDIF HDMI, analog-AV out, 2xUSB 3.1, AUX HDMI, 3x USB 3.1, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x PS Camera Game Card, Audio Jack, SD card slot, USB-C, HDMI out, 2x USB port (on dock) Integrated Display NA NA NA NA NA NA 6.2-inch 1280x720 resolution multi-touch capacitive display 4K Support No Yes (video playback only) Yes No No Yes No HDR Support No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes TBC Release Date November 22, 2013 August 2, 2016 November 7, 2017 November 15, 2013 September 15, 2016 November 10, 2016 March 3, 2017 Release Price $499.99 $299.99 (500GB), $349.99 (1TB), $399.99 (2TB) $499.99 $399.99 $299.99 $399.99 $299.99 Current Price $249.99 $299.99 $499.99 $349.99 $299.99 $399.99 NA

We’ve highlighted a few interesting tidbits below:

Which console is the most powerful? On paper, Microsoft's Xbox One X console is poised to become the most powerful system with its 6 teraflops of performance, but it isn’t slated to release until November 7, 2017. As of today, the PS4 Pro is arguably the most powerful console on the market, offering 4.2 teraflops of performance.

Which console offers the most storage space? The console that currently offers the most storage space out of the box is the 2TB version of the Xbox One S. It’s worth mentioning that you can swap out the storage drives on the PlayStation 4 consoles, which is something Xbox One systems currently can’t do. The Switch also features expandable storage via its MicroSDXC card slot.

Which console is the heaviest? Since we have all the specifications of the Xbox One X, we now know it's the heaviest console of the bunch despite being compact, weighing in at 8.4 pounds.