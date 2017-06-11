Console Specs Compared: Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, Switch, And Xbox One S

All the revealed specs, prices, and release-date information on Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft’s new consoles.

Last updated by on

854 Comments
Now Playing: Is Project Scorpio More Powerful Than PS4 Pro?

Update: Project Scorpio has been fully unveiled as Xbox One X. Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference reveal of the system revealed some new details, although the specs remain locked to what we heard about previously. You can check out our comparison of the various current-gen systems, including Xbox One X and PS4 Pro, below.

Original Story: With Microsoft revealing more information on Xbox One X, we have updated our console specs compared story to include the latest information on Microsoft's upcoming system. Specs, features, and prices for all the modern consoles are condensed in our comprehensive chart below.

No Caption Provided
Xbox OneXbox One SXbox One XPlaystation 4PlayStation 4 SlimPlayStation 4 ProSwitch
CPU1.75GHz 8-core AMD custom “Jaguar” CPU1.75GHz 8-core AMD custom “Jaguar” CPU2.3GHz 8-core AMD custom “Jaguar” CPU1.6GHz 8-core AMD custom “Jaguar” CPU1.6GHz 8-core AMD custom “Jaguar” CPU2.1GHz 8-core AMD custom “Jaguar” CPU1020MHz Nvidia custom Tegra SOC
GPUIntegrated AMD graphics clocked at 853MHz with 1.31 teraflops of performanceIntegrated AMD graphics clocked at 914MHzIntegrated AMD graphics with 6 teraflops of performanceIntegrated AMD graphics clocked at 800MHz with 1.84 teraflops of performanceIntegrated AMD graphics clocked at 800MHz with 1.84 teraflops of performanceIntegrated AMD Polaris graphics with 4.2 teraflops of performance768MHz (docked)/307.2MHz (undocked) Nvidia custom Tegra SOC
RAM8GB DDR38GB DDR312GB GDDR58GB GDDR58GB GDDR58GB GDDR54GB
Storage500GB (5,400rpm) hard drive, supports external hard drive storage500GB, 1TB, 2TB (5,400rpm) hard drive options, supports external hard drive storage1TB500GB (5,400rpm) hard drive. Storage drive can be swapped500GB (5,400rpm) hard drive. Storage drive can be swapped1TB32GB. Storage can be expanded via MicroSDXC card.
Dimensions13.1x10.8x3.1 inches11.6x8.9x2.5 inches11.8x9.5x2.4 inches12.1x10.8x2.0 inches11x10x1.5 inches12.8x11.6x2.1 inches4x6.8x2.1 inches/4x9.4x.54 inches (with Joy-Con attached)
Weight7.8 pounds6.4 pounds8.4 pounds6.2 pounds4.6 pounds7.2 pounds.72 pounds/.87 pounds (with Joy-Con controllers attached)
ColorBlackBlack and whiteBlackBlack or whiteBlackBlackBlack (Joy-Con controllers are also available in red/blue)
Optical DriveBlu-ray/DVD4K/HDR Blu-ray drive4K/HDR Blu-ray driveBlu-ray/DVDBlu-ray/DVDBlu-ray/DVDNA
NetworkingGigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi A/B/G/N 2.4GHz and 5GHzGigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi A/B/G/N/AC 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac dual band 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11 B/G/N, 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 2.1Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11 B/G/N/AC, Bluetooth 4.0

Gigabit Ethernet

802.11A/B/G/N/AC Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0

Wireless LAN (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compliant) / Bluetooth 4.1 (TV mode only. A wired LAN connection is possible through the use of a commercially available wired LAN adapter.)

Internet SubscriptionXbox Live required to play onlineXbox Live required to play onlineXbox Live required to play onlinePS Plus required to play onlinePS Plus required to play onlinePS Plus required to play onlineNintendo Switch Online Service required to play online
PortsPower, HDMI in, HDMI out, 3x USB 3.0, S/PDIF, Kinect port, IR outPower, HDMI 2.0a in, HDMI 2.0a out, 3x USB 3.0, S/PDIF, IR outPower, HDMI 2.0a in, HDMI 2.0a out, 3x USB 3.0, S/PDIF, IR outHDMI, analog-AV out, 2xUSB 3.0, AUX, S/PDIFHDMI, analog-AV out, 2xUSB 3.1, AUXHDMI, 3x USB 3.1, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x PS CameraGame Card, Audio Jack, SD card slot, USB-C, HDMI out, 2x USB port (on dock)
Integrated DisplayNANANANANANA6.2-inch 1280x720 resolution multi-touch capacitive display
4K SupportNoYes (video playback only)YesNoNoYesNo
HDR SupportNoYesYesYesYesYesTBC
Release DateNovember 22, 2013August 2, 2016November 7, 2017November 15, 2013September 15, 2016November 10, 2016March 3, 2017
Release Price$499.99$299.99 (500GB), $349.99 (1TB), $399.99 (2TB)$499.99$399.99$299.99$399.99$299.99
Current Price$249.99$299.99$499.99$349.99$299.99$399.99NA

We’ve highlighted a few interesting tidbits below:

No Caption Provided

Which console is the most powerful? On paper, Microsoft's Xbox One X console is poised to become the most powerful system with its 6 teraflops of performance, but it isn’t slated to release until November 7, 2017. As of today, the PS4 Pro is arguably the most powerful console on the market, offering 4.2 teraflops of performance.

No Caption Provided

Which console offers the most storage space? The console that currently offers the most storage space out of the box is the 2TB version of the Xbox One S. It’s worth mentioning that you can swap out the storage drives on the PlayStation 4 consoles, which is something Xbox One systems currently can’t do. The Switch also features expandable storage via its MicroSDXC card slot.

Which console is the heaviest? Since we have all the specifications of the Xbox One X, we now know it's the heaviest console of the bunch despite being compact, weighing in at 8.4 pounds.

Filed under:
Gametech
PlayStation
Xbox One
Project Scorpio
PS4 Pro
Nintendo Switch
    •   View Comments (854)
    Join the conversation
    There are 854 comments about this story
    Load Comments (854)