E3 2017: Thursday's Biggest News

Thursday marks the final day of E3, and with the press conferences now in the rearview mirror, the game reveals and big announcements have slowed down. But there has still been a lot of news from the event, with Bethesda revealing new details about Creation Club, Nintendo confirming the details of Super Mario Odyssey's multiplayer mode and more.
Below, we've rounded up a selection of the biggest news to hit today. For a full recap of what happened earlier this week, you can check out our roundups of all the news, trailers, and games from the press conferences, as well as the biggest news from Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
- Sony had a number of announcements at its E3 press conference, but it says some game reveals were held back.
- After it was hinted at earlier this week, Nintendo confirmed that Super Mario Odyssey features local co-op support.
- E3 brought word of what PS4-exclusive content will be available in Destiny 2, and now we know it will come to PC and Xbox One next year.
- There's been confusion over what distinguishes Creation Club from paid mods, so we talked to Bethesda about it and its pricing.
- We also talked to Bethesda about why Elder Scrolls 6 isn't happening in the immediate future.
- Lastly, Bethesda shot down a fan that theory, revealing that Fallout and Elder Scrolls are not in the same universe.
- Attendance for this year's E3 has been announced, but the show may not stay at the Los Angeles Convention Center for much longer.