E3 2017 News: Everything From The Press Conferences

We've reached the last day of E3, and while the announcements have died down, there was plenty that happened earlier in the week. The six major press conferences brought with them a lot of news and game reveals, from Metroid to BioWare's Anthem to Beyond Good & Evil 2.

For the first time ever, E3 was open to the public this year, but the show otherwise seems to be largely the same as in the recent past. One notable difference was that things began earlier than usual--EA already held its EA Play press conference on Saturday, while Microsoft's Xbox press conference was a day earlier than usual. It might be too late to enjoy them live, but you can still re-experience them all with our liveblogs and various recaps. You can find all of this below.

E3 2017 Press Conference News And Trailers:

Saturday, June 10

Electronic Arts

Sunday, June 11

Microsoft

Bethesda

Monday, June 12

Ubisoft

Sony

Tuesday, June 13

Nintendo