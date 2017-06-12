Feature Article

E3 2017: Monday's Biggest News

1 Comments

Recap of Ubisoft's press conference and some of today's other big news. Expect Sony later tonight!

by on

Monday has been another great day for game news at E3 2017. Ubisoft hosted its press conference during the afternoon and showcased a multitude of games from a variety of genres. We even heard some exciting news from the PC Gaming Show, like the latest expansion for XCOM 2 and a remaster of Age of Empires. Sony is also expected to reveal a bunch of new games later tonight.

If you weren't paying attention or simply want a recap, we've rounded up all of the biggest news of the day so far below. You can also check out our recaps of all the news from Microsoft's conference, or head to out E3 hub for all of our coverage. Be sure to check back often as we update this page with more of Sunday's biggest news.

Ubisoft Press Conference

Other Big News

Sony Press Conference (Coming Soon at 6 PM Pacific/9 PM Eastern!)

Filed under:
E3 2017
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
PC
Nintendo Switch
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
    • View Comments (1)
    mgespin

    Matt Espineli

    Matt Espineli is an Associate Editor. He loves MGS, film noir, westerns, and adventures at sea.

    E3 2017

    The Electronic Entertainment Expo returns on June 10. Watch press conferences and tune in for the GameSpot stage shows!
    Load Comments (1)

    More from E3 2017