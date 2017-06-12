E3 2017: Monday's Biggest News

Monday has been another great day for game news at E3 2017. Ubisoft hosted its press conference during the afternoon and showcased a multitude of games from a variety of genres. We even heard some exciting news from the PC Gaming Show, like the latest expansion for XCOM 2 and a remaster of Age of Empires. Sony is also expected to reveal a bunch of new games later tonight.
If you weren't paying attention or simply want a recap, we've rounded up all of the biggest news of the day so far below.
Ubisoft Press Conference
- Beyond Good & Evil 2 Trailer Finally Shown
- Mario/Rabbids Crossover XCOM-Style Game Confirmed With First Trailer
- The Crew 2 Revealed, Now Includes Planes And Boats
- Far Cry 5 Gameplay Video Descends Into Absolute Chaos
- Ubisoft Announces A Pirate Naval Warfare Game And The Trailer Looks Amazing
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Trailer Pokes Fun At Bad X-Men Movies
- Watch Assassin's Creed Origins' New Mysteries Of Egypt Trailer
- Splinter Cell Dev Reveals Crazy-Looking New Game That Uses Real-World Toys
- Ubisoft And Lord Of The Rings Actor Team Up For VR Game About PTSD
Other Big News
- Xbox Exec Wants Cross-Play With PS4, Praises Nintendo
- Xbox Exec On Xbox One X Being More Expensive Than PS4 Pro
- Age Of Empires Remaster Announced
- Ni No Kuni 2 Release Date Confirmed For This Year
- XCOM 2 Expansion Announced, Adds Shadow Of Mordor-Esque Nemesis System
- LawBreakers PC/PS4 Release Date, Open Beta Date Confirmed
- A Lot Of New Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Features Are In The Works
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Gameplay Shows Goku, Vegeta, and Gohan In Epic Tag Team Battle
Sony Press Conference (Coming Soon at 6 PM Pacific/9 PM Eastern!)