Sony E3 2017: Some Game Reveals Held Back From Press Conference

Sony's E3 2017 press briefing this week had some big game reveals, including the Shadow of the Colossus remake. But the show wasn't completely stuffed with game announcements, and now we've learned that Sony held back game reveals to save them for a later date.

"There are things we have held; [things] we chose not to show during this E3," PlayStation Worldwide Studios boss Shuhei Yoshida said in an interview with JagatPlay. "Of course, there will be some more news coming out from our teams later this year."

Yoshida's role as Worldwide Studios boss means he presumably knows what all of Sony's studios around the globe are working on. We'd also wager he has good insight into what third-party developers are working on, if the games are coming to PlayStation consoles.

For lots more on Sony's E3 2017 briefing, check out GameSpot's breakdown of the highs, lows, and biggest games from the show. E3 2017 overall ends today, June 15, but GameSpot's news, previews, trailers, and more will continue this week and into the weekend.