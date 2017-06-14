E3 2017: Wednesday's Biggest News

Wednesday was the first day of E3 2017 without a press conference, but that doesn't mean news dried up. On the contrary, today we learned that Metal Gear Survive has been delayed, an Xbox One X update was announced for Conan: Exiles, Telltale confirmed it's making a new IP, and a lot more.
If you missed something and want a recap, we've rounded up all of the biggest news of the day below. You can also check out our recaps of all the news from every press conference, or head to our E3 hub for all of our coverage.
Destiny 2
Call of Duty: WWII
- How Call Of Duty: WW2 Balances Nazi Zombies With Respect For The War
- Call Of Duty: WW2's New Social Space Explained
- Call Of Duty: WW2 Aspires To Be Saving Private Ryan Of Modern Video Games
Xbox One X
- Watch Xbox One X Get Assembled Piece By Piece
- Xbox One X Update Coming For Conan Exiles, New Expansion Teased
- Microsoft Isn't Making Money On The $500 Xbox One X
Everything Else
- Telltale Basically Confirms It's Making A New IP And Teases Support For New Platforms
- Alienware Unveils Its Own Line Of PC Gaming Peripherals, Available Now
- Metal Gear Survive Delayed Until Next Year, Reports Say
E3 Previews
- Monster Hunter World Is A Big Change For The Series
- Nintendo E3 2017: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Is More Like XCOM Than You'd Expect
- E3 2017: Samus Returns Is The Metroid You've Been Waiting For