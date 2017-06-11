E3 2017: Sunday's Biggest News

Sunday is already a big day for game news at E3 2017. Although the conference unofficially kicked off on Saturday with EA Play, Sunday brought with it quite a lot. Microsoft hosted its press conference during the afternoon, and it's soon to be followed by Bethesda's press conference tonight at 9PM.
If you weren't paying attention or simply want a recap, we've rounded up all of the biggest news of the day so far below. You can also check out our recaps of all the news from Microsoft's conference, or head to out E3 hub for all of our coverage. Be sure to check back often as we update this page with more of Sunday's biggest news.
Microsoft Press Conference
- 6 Things We Learned About Xbox One X (Formerly Project Scorpio)--Xbox One X price, release date, and more.
- Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Adding Original Xbox Games--Xbox One backwards compatibility will soon incorporate more than just Xbox 360 games.
- BioWare's New IP Anthem Gameplay Revealed--Gameplay footage of BioWare's new sci-fi IP was shown at the Microsoft E3 press conference.
- Assassin's Creed Origins Confirmed--Ubisoft has unveiled the first look for the latest installment in the Assassin's Creed series, which will be set in Egypt.
- Stylish Platformer Cuphead Finally Has Release Date--Microsoft announced a release date for the Disney-style platformer Cuphead today.
- Crackdown 3 Gameplay And Release Date Revealed--Here's what Microsoft had to share about Crackdown 3 during its E3 press conference.
- Forza 7 Revealed, Runs At Native 4K/60FPS--Microsoft announces the next entry in its mainline Forza Motorsport racing series.
- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Coming To Xbox One This Year--The popular Hunger Games-like shooter is headed to consoles.
- Sea Of Thieves Delayed Until 2018--Here's what Microsoft had to share about Rare's new game at E3.
- State Of Decay 2 Set For Launch Spring 2018, Xbox One and Windows 10 Exclusive--During Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference, we got a glimpse of State of Decay 2's new gameplay.
Other Big News
- Kingdom Hearts 3 Gameplay Trailer Showcases Massive Bosses, Combat Ahead Of E3--Right before E3 2017 starts, Square Enix stealthily releases a new Kingdom Hearts trailer, and it's not even part of any press conferences!
- PS4, Xbox One Price Cuts Go Into Effect--Get a PS4 Slim or Xbox One S cheaper right now.
Bethesda Press Conference (Coming Soon At 9 PM PT)