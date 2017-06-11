Feature Article

E3 2017: Sunday's Biggest News

2 Comments

Recaps of Microsoft and all the other top news from Sunday. Bethesda is coming soon.

Sunday is already a big day for game news at E3 2017. Although the conference unofficially kicked off on Saturday with EA Play, Sunday brought with it quite a lot. Microsoft hosted its press conference during the afternoon, and it's soon to be followed by Bethesda's press conference tonight at 9PM.

If you weren't paying attention or simply want a recap, we've rounded up all of the biggest news of the day so far below. You can also check out our recaps of all the news from Microsoft's conference, or head to out E3 hub for all of our coverage. Be sure to check back often as we update this page with more of Sunday's biggest news.

