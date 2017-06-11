E3 2017: Sunday's Biggest News

Sunday is already a big day for game news at E3 2017. Although the conference unofficially kicked off on Saturday with EA Play, Sunday brought with it quite a lot. Microsoft hosted its press conference during the afternoon, and it's soon to be followed by Bethesda's press conference tonight at 9PM.

If you weren't paying attention or simply want a recap, we've rounded up all of the biggest news of the day so far below. You can also check out our recaps of all the news from Microsoft's conference, or head to out E3 hub for all of our coverage. Be sure to check back often as we update this page with more of Sunday's biggest news.

Microsoft Press Conference

Other Big News

Kingdom Hearts 3 Gameplay Trailer Showcases Massive Bosses, Combat Ahead Of E3--Right before E3 2017 starts, Square Enix stealthily releases a new Kingdom Hearts trailer, and it's not even part of any press conferences!

PS4, Xbox One Price Cuts Go Into Effect--Get a PS4 Slim or Xbox One S cheaper right now.

Bethesda Press Conference (Coming Soon At 9 PM PT)