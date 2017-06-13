E3 2017: Tuesday's Biggest News

Although there was only one press conference, Tuesday at E3 2017 had a lot of news and reveals. The highlight was, of course, Nintendo's press conference, during which it announced several exciting games. A new Metroid Prime is in development, as are new Yoshi and Kirby games. Super Mario Odyssey looks delightfully bonkers, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is getting another DLC pack this winter.

Outside of the Nintendo conference, there's been some other big news. GameSpot sat down with Xbox boss Phil Spencer and asked him questions about Xbox One X; some Sonic Forces gameplay was shown off; and we learned why Far Cry 5 is set in rural America.

If you missed something and want a recap, we've rounded up all of the biggest news of the day below. You can also check out our recaps of all the news from every press conference, or head to our E3 hub for all of our coverage.

Nintendo Press Conference

Amiibo

Other Big News