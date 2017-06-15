Bethesda E3 2017: Fallout And Elder Scrolls Are Not In The Same Universe

The popular theory that the Fallout and Elder Scrolls franchises exist in the same universe is a bunch of malarkey. That's according to Bethesda marketing executive Pete Hines, who told GameSpot today that he's aware of the talk, but pointed out that Fallout 1 and 2 were made by Interplay before Bethesda acquired the franchise and made Fallout 3 and 4.

"I haven't the foggiest of notion how anybody could make the leap that they are in fact part of the same thing," he said. "We made Elder Scrolls, and a completely different developer and publisher came up with Fallout, which we then acquired. So how did they ..."

Timelines can be wacky; just look at The Legend of Zelda. But Bethesda did not adjust the story after acquiring Fallout to set up a story that the worlds are connected. "No, I don't think there's any universe in which those universes are in the same universe. That's not a thing."

People have found what they believe are references to Fallout and Elder Scrolls existing in the same universe, such as items and elements of one world showing up in the other. But whatever evidence is out there is not the real deal, Hines confirmed to us today.

